Around 294,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans wiped away under President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt. Even more could have what they owe decreased or totally forgiven if they qualify for Biden’s effort to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients. There are more than 150,800 Indiana recipients of this grant to help low-income students pay for higher education.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO