Indiana State

Nearly 300,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans canceled

Around 294,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans wiped away under President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt. Even more could have what they owe decreased or totally forgiven if they qualify for Biden’s effort to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients. There are more than 150,800 Indiana recipients of this grant to help low-income students pay for higher education.
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
