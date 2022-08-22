Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown arrives as first of 7 Last Call buzz models
The Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and their assortment of V-8 engines are going away after 2023, and this time Dodge really means it. The brand is preparing for an electrified future, which it has inaugurated with the 2023 Hornet plug-in hybrid and Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The latter previews Dodge's first electric vehicle due in 2024.
MotorAuthority
1983 DeLorean DMC-12 with 5,397 miles for sale
A new DeLorean EV recently broke cover and plans for sales are brewing—but in the meantime, a pristine example of the original 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 is for sale through Podium Auto Sales in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a $98,000 asking price. First spotted by Carscoops, the dealership says this...
Top Speed
The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection
If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
MotorAuthority
Bentley Batur, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: This Week's Top Photos
Bentley this week presented the Batur, a limited-production coupe based on the platform of the Continental GT. The Batur serves as a sendoff for Bentley's W-12 engine and also introduces new design themes destined for the brand's electric vehicles. Bugatti also presented a limited-production model, this time a roadster based...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes' Drive Pilot, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD, 2024 Kia EV9: The Week In Reverse
We tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot driver-assist system, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD began public testing, and the 2024 Kia EV9 edged closer to its debut. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot Level 3 driver-assist system. With the ability to fully take...
RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
MotorAuthority
Ford tests shape-projecting headlights
Ford engineers in Europe are testing headlights able to project various shapes on the road as a way to reduce distraction. Head-up displays already project vital information within the driver's line of sight, so engineers tried to do the same with a vehicle's headlights. Ford's prototype system can cast light to denote directions, speed limits, or weather information onto the road ahead.
insideevs.com
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
What Cars Can the Kia Stinger Beat?
The Kia Stinger is a sports sedan with circuit credentials. In fact, its quick enough to beat the Ford Mustang EcoBoost and Dodge Charger R/T. The post What Cars Can the Kia Stinger Beat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Chrysler’s Hurricane Straight-Six: The American 2JZ MOPAR Fans Desperately Needed
Under the Stellantis merger, Chrysler is embracing the winds of change. The first EV Muscle car from Dodge is now a fact and while the supercharged Hemi V-8 might stick around for a while longer, its naturally-aspirated counterparts are being retired in favor of the Hurricane, inline-six. If you are a MOPAR fan, you are likely viewing it as a controversial decision. There are two sides to the same coin, however, and Chrysler’s new, twin-turbo inline-six may be the tuner engine Chrysler fans never knew they needed.
MotorAuthority
Sauber F1 deal with Alfa Romeo ends after 2023, paving way for potential Audi partnership
Sauber has competed in Formula 1 as Alfa Romeo since 2018, with the Italian automaker serving as both title sponsor and technical partner of the Swiss race team. That deal will come to end after the 2023 season, Alfa Romeo announced on Friday, just hours after Audi said it plans to enter F1 in 2026.
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strapped to dyno despite challenges
A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been independently dyno-tested for the first time. The test, which proved challenging to conduct, showed that Ford's all-electric pickup truck comes close to its factory-rated output. An extended-range model was used in the test, which was conducted by the Texas Truck Show with assistance...
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW X6 M spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming soon
Engineers from BMW M have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated X6 M at the Nürburgring. The update constitutes a mid-cycle refresh that should be introduced alongside a similar update to the regular X6 late this year or early next, meaning the SUVs might arrive as 2023 models. The related X5 and X5 M models are also in line to receive the update.
CNET
Transform Your Commute With Up to 28% Off Schwinn Electric Bikes
Biking is a cost-effective, healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to driving. But not everyone wants to work up a sweat on their morning commute to the office. Fortunately, electric bikes, or e-bikes, offer you the best of both worlds with pedal-assisted motors -- and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 28% off a selection of Schwinn e-bikes, with prices starting at $1,360. These deals are only available until 11:5 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at a discount.
Godfrey Pontoons Launches the Mighty G
ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Godfrey Pontoons, a leading manufacturer of pontoons built with enduring quality and superior craftsmanship, announced today a new model for 2023 – the Mighty G. One of the latest innovations from Godfrey, the Mighty G is the brand’s first pontoon that was designed from the ground up to be powered by electric or gas-powered engines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005657/en/ Godfrey Pontoons, a leading manufacturer of pontoons built with enduring quality and superior craftsmanship, announced today a new model for 2023 – the Mighty G. One of the latest innovations from Godfrey, the Mighty G is the brand’s first pontoon that was designed from the ground up to be powered by electric or gas-powered engines. (Photo: Business Wire)
NYLON
How To Ride A Penny Board — A Beginner’s Guide
Skateboarding has never really gone out of style. And with pop culture and fashion harking back to all things ‘90s and 2000s, when skateboarding and skate style became officially mainstream, the culture is once again booming. The popularity of skateboarding in the past couple of years might be due to a combo of factors: The lockdown led many to re-embrace outdoor activities, the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 showcased pro skating on a global scale, and — whether people like it or not — TikTok and Instagram have made the historically West Coast skating aesthetic all the more enviable and aspirational. If you’re just starting out with skating (or want to), you might reach for a penny board thanks to their vast range of colors. Plus, learning how to ride a penny board can be fairly quick to pick up.
This Hovercraft Can Also Fly
Did you ever wish you could pilot a flying hovercraft? Wish no more, here it is, the Flying Hovercraft from Hammacher Schlemmer. The post This Hovercraft Can Also Fly appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
