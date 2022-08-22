Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO