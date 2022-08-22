Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school
Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
kadn.com
Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children coming to Lafayette
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For over twenty-one years, civil rights groups, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, have been working to transform the juvenile system that puts children at risk of prison. The organization is looking to help families here in Acadiana, starting a chapter in Lafayette for those in...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Missy Andrade named president and CEO of Community Foundation of Acadiana
Missy Bienvenu Andrade was named president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. Andrade spent five years with the Boys & Girls Clubs, first as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and then as chief impact officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana. She has also been vice president of investor relations and development at One Acadiana, overseeing the multimillion-dollar campaign that transformed the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce into a regional economic development organization.
theadvocate.com
Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club
The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
theadvocate.com
BRCC, Southern Law Center partner to remove educational, employment opportunity barriers
Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center. The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with...
kadn.com
Meet Maizey! Her Adoption Fee is Waived at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye, stopped by News15 at Noon to feature Maizey! She is looking for her furever home and her adoption fee is waived!. Meet Maizey! Her Adoption Fee is Waived at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
Washington student walks through the dark to bus stop as school board communication issues continue
Communication issues between parents and the school board continue as a mother voices concern for the safety of her son during his morning walk to the bus in total darkness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local entrepreneur heads mentorship program on North side Lafayette
Since the founding of her business four years ago, Ebony Roberts has been learning the ups and downs of being your own boss.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Catholic Diocese official says flood helped put life in perspective
The flood of 2016 altered the flow of Randall Waguespack's life. For a short time, Waguespack and his family found themselves stranded on high ground near their Albany home. "Nobody could get to us because of the water and the flooding," Waguespack said. After being rescued, the family waited six...
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
theadvocate.com
Sign up now for Toddler Thursdays, a Neurodiverse Kids program & the Wild Things Youth Art Contest
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting Toddler Thursdays, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the theme "How do you see yourself?" Learn all about portraiture and how artists capture an idea of a person or what they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
North Lafayette shopping center and empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
Former home of the Winn-Dixie supermarket at a north Lafayette shopping center has been sold for just shy of $4.3 million according to recent records.
theadvocate.com
Diversity concert, Parish County Line, writers round and more music shows in the area
CAITLYN RENEE: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JUSTIN & EMILY: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. ROCKIN' ROUGE: Xalapeno's, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m. UNITED WE JAM: El Paso, Denham Springs, 6:30...
evangelinetoday.com
A pair of turtledoves with one stone
Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
theadvocate.com
RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company
A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
theadvocate.com
Catholic, Dunham did battle in the Red Stick Rumble. Here's how a tight jamboree was decided.
With his team trailing at the half, Catholic High running back Barry Remo II knew something had to change. And it did with his help. “There are a lot of corrections we have to make,” Remo said. “This was a team win. But it wasn’t Catholic High football in the first half, and we knew we had to be better than that.”
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: A blame game by politicians on child welfare agency they've shorted for years
The painful and preventable deaths of 2-year-old boys in Houma and Baton Rouge has brought justified scrutiny and criticism on the state Department of Children and Family Services. Agency leaders have announced reforms, managers have resigned or been disciplined and politicians are expressing their outrage. But the blame for these...
Comments / 0