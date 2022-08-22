ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school

Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Missy Andrade named president and CEO of Community Foundation of Acadiana

Missy Bienvenu Andrade was named president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. Andrade spent five years with the Boys & Girls Clubs, first as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and then as chief impact officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana. She has also been vice president of investor relations and development at One Acadiana, overseeing the multimillion-dollar campaign that transformed the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce into a regional economic development organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club

The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
LIVONIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant

About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
PORT ALLEN, LA
evangelinetoday.com

A pair of turtledoves with one stone

Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
theadvocate.com

RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company

A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

