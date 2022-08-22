This week, Nicole Kidman broke the Internet. Well, she broke Film Twitter. Okay, she broke the phones of everyone with a Letterboxd account—but still, it was major. On Monday, the esteemed actress posted photos of herself from a new photoshoot in Perfect magazine, sporting a chopped-up red wig and flexing in couture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) Kidmaniacs around the world rejoiced, and for good reason. It was another major win for us, stans of one...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO