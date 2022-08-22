Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
Bravo And Real Housewives Stars Share Support For Garcelle Beauvais Over Her Son Being Targeted By Hateful Trolls Online
In wake of Garcelle Beauvais' son receiving concerning messages online, Bravo and other Real Housewives stars show some solidarity.
Hear Me Out: Nicole Kidman Has Always Been Edgy!
This week, Nicole Kidman broke the Internet. Well, she broke Film Twitter. Okay, she broke the phones of everyone with a Letterboxd account—but still, it was major. On Monday, the esteemed actress posted photos of herself from a new photoshoot in Perfect magazine, sporting a chopped-up red wig and flexing in couture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) Kidmaniacs around the world rejoiced, and for good reason. It was another major win for us, stans of one...
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
