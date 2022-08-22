Read full article on original website
Trump Election Probe In Georgia Now Targeting Voting Equipment Breach
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether erstwhile President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere successful the 2020 predetermination successful Georgia is seeking accusation astir the alleged engagement of a Trump state successful the breach of voting instrumentality astatine a region astir 200 miles southbound of her Atlanta office.
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
(CNN)Two schoolhouse districts successful Oklahoma volition stay nether a downgraded accreditation status aft they were accused of violating a authorities instrumentality that bars definite types of teachings connected contention and gender, contempt educators' calls connected Thursday to assistance the punishment they accidental is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.
A Nebraska antheral sportfishing successful a tourney got much than helium bargained for aft casting his enactment into the Missouri River earlier this month. Andy Moore was sportfishing westbound of Yankton, South Dakota, erstwhile helium snagged a stone successful the h2o and kayaked implicit to instrumentality a person look, reported NBC affiliate WOWT.
