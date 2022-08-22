Read full article on original website
Du Quoin Evening Call
Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale names new director
In a ceremony held at the Survivor Empowerment Center's (formerly the Women's Center) Tribute Garden, Board Chair Gloria Tison announced the retirement of Executive Director Cathy McClanahan, who is leaving at the end of this month after 50 years of service to the center. McClanahan was presented with a brick...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Du Quoin Evening Call
New 4-H kayak club being formed
It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
Du Quoin Evening Call
Two SIU profs named among Illinois' top innovators
Two faculty members from SIU Carbondale have received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators of the Year are faculty in the School of Biological Sciences. Hamilton-Brehm won the award for his work with the environment and water, while Jayakody was honored for his work in food and agriculture.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Carbondale council debates rules for taxis and ride-shares
The Carbondale City Council has opened discussions on relaxing rules for taxi licenses and drivers for Uber and Lyft, with an aim to improve the availability of public transport. City Manager Gary Williams said at the Aug. 9 meeting that the city is looking to eliminate the licensing of ride-share...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Marion Garden Club Beware of the invasive Japanese knotweed, expert tells members
On Aug. 17, members of Marion Garden Club held their regular meeting at Heartland Christian Church. Speaker Andy West of Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services talked about "Invasives, Landscape Alternatives, and Pollinator and Rain Gardens." West said that most invasives are non-natives brought in by humans. He showed stems of native...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Marion Carnegie Library holds annual fall book sale
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Harrisburg football Season opens with traditional Purple & White scrimmage
The 2022 football season opened last Friday with the annual Purple & White scrimmage game, where everybody played and fans got to see the team in action. The team kicks off the season for real at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at East Alton-Wood River.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Carbondale Terriers, Murphy Red Devils open football season in cross-county matchup
Will this year's Carbondale Terriers have football playoff mojo -- or even intra-county mojo?. Both questions may be answered Friday night at Bleyer Field when the Terriers face off against their powerhouse rivals, the Murphysboro Red Devils. If they could beat the Devils -- or even give them the game they did last season in Murphy, when the Devils took an overtime thriller -- the Terriers' future would look bright.
