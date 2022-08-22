Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine

E.coli infections in four U.S. states rise to 84; majority Wendy’s customers. Aug 25 (Reuters) – The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown source has affected 47 more people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, with a majority of the total 84 reported to have sandwiches at Wendy’s (WEN.O).

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO