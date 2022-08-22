Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine

Read full article on original website
WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally
WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally. Aug 25 (Reuters) – More than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported from 96 countries, with the majority of cases from the United States, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The WHO declared the outbreak...
Fudge cookies that might cut your insides recalled from Target stores nationwide
Another not-food-in-your-food recall
E.coli infections in four U.S. states rise to 84; majority Wendy’s customers
E.coli infections in four U.S. states rise to 84; majority Wendy’s customers. Aug 25 (Reuters) – The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown source has affected 47 more people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, with a majority of the total 84 reported to have sandwiches at Wendy’s (WEN.O).
