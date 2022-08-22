Read full article on original website
New 4-H kayak club being formed
It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget
A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
Two SIU profs named among Illinois' top innovators
Two faculty members from SIU Carbondale have received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators of the Year are faculty in the School of Biological Sciences. Hamilton-Brehm won the award for his work with the environment and water, while Jayakody was honored for his work in food and agriculture.
Carbondale Terriers, Murphy Red Devils open football season in cross-county matchup
Will this year's Carbondale Terriers have football playoff mojo -- or even intra-county mojo?. Both questions may be answered Friday night at Bleyer Field when the Terriers face off against their powerhouse rivals, the Murphysboro Red Devils. If they could beat the Devils -- or even give them the game they did last season in Murphy, when the Devils took an overtime thriller -- the Terriers' future would look bright.
Marion Carnegie Library holds annual fall book sale
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Illinois White County Sheriff: "DEATH OF INMATE AT WILL COUNTY ADULT DETENTION FACILITY ocv.im/xEfXmoA"
Wabash Community Unit School District 348 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students during...
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line
An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
Marion Garden Club Beware of the invasive Japanese knotweed, expert tells members
On Aug. 17, members of Marion Garden Club held their regular meeting at Heartland Christian Church. Speaker Andy West of Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services talked about "Invasives, Landscape Alternatives, and Pollinator and Rain Gardens." West said that most invasives are non-natives brought in by humans. He showed stems of native...
Carbondale council debates rules for taxis and ride-shares
The Carbondale City Council has opened discussions on relaxing rules for taxi licenses and drivers for Uber and Lyft, with an aim to improve the availability of public transport. City Manager Gary Williams said at the Aug. 9 meeting that the city is looking to eliminate the licensing of ride-share...
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
EPD: Dogs left panting in a hot car for hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers […]
Six felony drug arrests in Jefferson County following two drug busts
The Mt. Vernon Police Department Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed two search warrants last week and made a total of six felony drug arrests. 43-year-old Nickolas Wuebbels is being held for aggravated delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition by a felon and23-year-old Deja Hill for alleged possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was issued Friday morning on a home at 913 Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. During the search, detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, drug equipment, and ammunition.
