The U.S. Economy: Why There is No Ground for Optimism – Paul Tolmachev
The U.S. Economy: Why There is No Ground for Optimism. Regulators seem to have few tools left to suppress inflation. The current inflation is due to the excessive expansion of the money supply in 2020-2021, when about 20% of GDP was injected into the economy in various forms: QE, social programs, direct lending, etc. This money caused a significant increase in agents’ monetary incomes amid a decline in consumption caused by the lockdowns.
Price Stability First – Robert Wright
The Great Depression had many causes, including massive deflation. So today’s economic situation is more like the inflationary 1970s. That said, the Depression still teaches lessons, the most important of which are that the government should not raise taxes during an economic downturn, and price level stability should be the Fed’s highest priority.
The Fed Can’t Stop Supply-Side Inflation – Charles Hugh Smith
The Fed and other central banks have zero control of supply-driven inflation, period. America’s financial punditry is bewitched by four fatal fantasies:. 1. Inflation is demand-driven. If the Federal Reserve (or other central banks) reduce demand with monetary tools like raising interest rates, inflation will cool. 2. Substitution of...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
New climate law has bipartisan roots — we need leadership from both parties to realize its potential
Bipartisan cooperation will be needed to maximize the deployment of climate solutions going forward.
Is a Recession Simply a Decline in GDP? What Does That Mean? – Frank Shostak
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the institution that dates the peaks and troughs of the business cycles:. A recession is a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP [gross domestic product], real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales. A recession begins just after the economy reaches a peak of activity and ends as the economy reaches its trough.
Stock Market Expectations And Reality With Ike Iossif (Navigating A Time Of Uncertainty In The Markets) – Mike Swanson
I had a good conversation with Ike Iossif of marketviews.tv about the stock market in what has become a very uncertain environment for what is to come. Stock market bulls are claiming that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next year. But will they? Remember a year ago they were claiming that inflation would vanish. Ike went back into historical data to show the four closest price correlations to the action this year in the markets and in the past. The result may surprise you. We also talked about what choices one has in a market environment in which uncertainty at the moment defines it.
