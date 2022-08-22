Read full article on original website
Related
Du Quoin Evening Call
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Du Quoin Evening Call
New 4-H kayak club being formed
It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
Du Quoin Evening Call
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget
A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Du Quoin Evening Call
Carbondale Terriers, Murphy Red Devils open football season in cross-county matchup
Will this year's Carbondale Terriers have football playoff mojo -- or even intra-county mojo?. Both questions may be answered Friday night at Bleyer Field when the Terriers face off against their powerhouse rivals, the Murphysboro Red Devils. If they could beat the Devils -- or even give them the game they did last season in Murphy, when the Devils took an overtime thriller -- the Terriers' future would look bright.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Marion Carnegie Library holds annual fall book sale
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Carbondale council debates rules for taxis and ride-shares
The Carbondale City Council has opened discussions on relaxing rules for taxi licenses and drivers for Uber and Lyft, with an aim to improve the availability of public transport. City Manager Gary Williams said at the Aug. 9 meeting that the city is looking to eliminate the licensing of ride-share...
Comments / 0