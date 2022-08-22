PHOTOS: Highlights from Kyle Trask's second 2022 preseason game

Football season is quickly warming up as the National Football League continues its preseason schedule ahead of fall. Among those padding up for the upcoming professional gridiron campaign are a handful of former Florida Gators, among whom is Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

With future Hall of Famer Tom Brady currently away from camp, the Gator gunslinger has received a large portion of the reps under center. After an impressive performance in the preseason opener, Trask went flat against the Tennessee Titans, completing only 11 of his 24 passes for 105 yards and an interception, while fumbling twice.

Take a look below at Trask’s photo highlights from his preseason matchup with the Titans on Sunday, August 20.