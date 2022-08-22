ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Highlights from Kyle Trask's second 2022 preseason game

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Football season is quickly warming up as the National Football League continues its preseason schedule ahead of fall. Among those padding up for the upcoming professional gridiron campaign are a handful of former Florida Gators, among whom is Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

With future Hall of Famer Tom Brady currently away from camp, the Gator gunslinger has received a large portion of the reps under center. After an impressive performance in the preseason opener, Trask went flat against the Tennessee Titans, completing only 11 of his 24 passes for 105 yards and an interception, while fumbling twice.

Take a look below at Trask’s photo highlights from his preseason matchup with the Titans on Sunday, August 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db96x_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ezquq_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184dYl_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGljg_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlvzf_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g89u6_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPmz1_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LjuQ_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdt0n_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8SVR_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyTv8_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiT7n_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEyfK_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDRbU_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pA6Bz_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0PoM_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFjyg_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FjFT_0hQb0OFS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwLbI_0hQb0OFS00

