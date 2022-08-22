Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
msn.com
Residents call for change to two 'dangerous' left turn lanes off busy Miami Township road
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) -- Miami Township residents call an intersection on State Route 28 dangerous. Residents say OH-28 at Donna Jay Drive and Deerfield Road is in need of safety improvements. Lynn Fouts started a petition demanding change and it has nearly 300 signatures but it may not be...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire is causing delays along I-75 near Clifton
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire blocking lanes along I-75 near Clifton has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A vehicle on fire is causing delays along the interstate near Clifton. The three right lanes along I-75 are blocked due to the vehicle fire, according...
WLWT 5
First responders block a lane along I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Forestville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single truck rollover crash in Monroe Township just north of Vandalia late Friday night. Crews were called to a crash on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road near Martindale Road around 10:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver had died from his...
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in Norwood
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of an apartment fire on Thursday night. The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. and is occurring at 2070 Elm Avenue in Norwood. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash
OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
WLWT 5
2 injured, 1 in critical condition after being struck by car on Linwood Avenue
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, they responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that three pedestrians were...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
