Konawa, OK

News On 6

'Tulsa King' Producers Put Out Casting Call

OKLAHOMA CITY - The show's producers are looking for "hip and cool-looking people" in their 20's and 30s to appear in a party scene. Filming will take place in Oklahoma City at a location yet to be announced.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Kiwanis Club Of Moore Host 'Cars For Cures'

This Saturday, August 27, the parking lot at the Warren Theater in Moore will be full of classic cars, vendors, and food trucks all for a good cause. Moore Kiwanis club has been in existence now for a little over five years and in that time the group has had a big impact in the City of Moore.
MOORE, OK
KTUL

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
Konawa, OK
everythinglubbock.com

‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020. It all started on October 17, 2020 when now 21-year-old Ally Stephens showed up to a hospital unrecognizably beaten. According to a Cleveland County affidavit,...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Vigil Held For James Coddington And Albert Hale

Crosses were placed outside Clark Memorial United Methodist Church featuring the names of the 25 upcoming death row inmates scheduled for execution and their victims. James Coddington was executed Thursday in McAlester for killing Albert Hale in 1997. The church said, if an inmate is granted clemency, their cross is...
MCALESTER, OK
Blake Shelton
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Court Documents Reveal Turmoil At Home Where Deputies Were Shot

Court documents reveal turmoil inside an Oklahoma City home where two deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while enforcing an eviction. Records show Oklahoma City police and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office had visited the home several times over the past month. According to documents the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

