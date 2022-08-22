Read full article on original website
News On 6
'Tulsa King' Producers Put Out Casting Call
OKLAHOMA CITY - The show's producers are looking for "hip and cool-looking people" in their 20's and 30s to appear in a party scene. Filming will take place in Oklahoma City at a location yet to be announced.
News On 6
Motorcycle Community Honors Fellow Rider, Fallen Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Sgt. Bobby Swartz was a long-time member of the law enforcement community in Oklahoma County. He was also an avid motorcycle rider. “We going to go over to this church and say bye to our brother, then escort him to his final resting spot,” said Kevin Blake, a friend in the biking community.
News On 6
Kiwanis Club Of Moore Host 'Cars For Cures'
This Saturday, August 27, the parking lot at the Warren Theater in Moore will be full of classic cars, vendors, and food trucks all for a good cause. Moore Kiwanis club has been in existence now for a little over five years and in that time the group has had a big impact in the City of Moore.
KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
everythinglubbock.com
‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020. It all started on October 17, 2020 when now 21-year-old Ally Stephens showed up to a hospital unrecognizably beaten. According to a Cleveland County affidavit,...
Nothing Bundt Cakes holding 25th birthday celebration
A popular bakery that serves up sweet treats is celebrating its 25th birthday with a big giveaway.
News On 6
Vigil Held For James Coddington And Albert Hale
Crosses were placed outside Clark Memorial United Methodist Church featuring the names of the 25 upcoming death row inmates scheduled for execution and their victims. James Coddington was executed Thursday in McAlester for killing Albert Hale in 1997. The church said, if an inmate is granted clemency, their cross is...
Photos: Dogs, cats, goat looking for loving home in OKC
If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the 'Clear the Shelter' event.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office overcome with grief, sadness for fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is overcome with grief and sadness for their fallen deputy. It was a solemn feeling at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III called it a tough day as deputies had to show up to work without their colleague Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Authorities search for missing 16-year-old Norman boy last seen in early August
NORMAN, Okla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old Norman boy who has been missing since early August. The national database's website shows that Ryan Jones has been missing from Norman since Aug. 3. He is 5 feet,...
News On 6
Court Documents Reveal Turmoil At Home Where Deputies Were Shot
Court documents reveal turmoil inside an Oklahoma City home where two deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while enforcing an eviction. Records show Oklahoma City police and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office had visited the home several times over the past month. According to documents the...
“It’s a dark day for law enforcement,” Former Oklahoma sheriff remembers the life of fallen deputy
Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.
OKC police, Oklahoma County deputies reveal new information following murder of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department have released new information following the murder of an Oklahoma County deputy. Deputy Robert Swartz was shot while attempting to serve an eviction warrant. The suspect, identified as Benjamin...
