ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 killed, another wounded after shooting outside 7-Eleven in Deep Ellum

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWEQ7_0hQaxp4a00

Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 22nd, 2022 02:16

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

He's described as a Latin male, between 20-30 years old.

Dallas Police officers working in Deep Ellum found Burns lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man who had run around the corner shot in the leg.  Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital.

Burns died at the scene. The other victim, also 26, was treated at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com .

Comments / 21

jonathan swift
4d ago

Dear Major: how many more people have to die in Deep Ellum. shut it all down and start over. We can't continue to support this death trap. it's not worth the lives of our citizens.

Reply(6)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Man arrested after Deep Ellum shooting left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Dallas police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Deep Ellum last weekend. Roman Martin Pargas Jr., 23, faces a murder charge in the slaying of Ricky Burns, 26. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Just before 3 a.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Dallas-area woman arrested after video of racist attack goes viral

A Dallas-area woman was arrested after a video of her going on a racist rant and allegedly assaulting a group of women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas restaurant parking lot went viral. Esmeralda Upton, 58, was arrested and jailed with bond set at $10,000, and stands charged...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Burns
fox4news.com

Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#7 Eleven#Violent Crime#Latin
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
134K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy