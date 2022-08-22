ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to class: Princes George, Louis, Princess Charlotte will attend new school this fall

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
The royal family is going through some significant changes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — will attend the same school next month.

But they won’t be going to Battersea this year.

The three children will go to Lambrook School near Windsor Castle, ITV reported.

The announcement came after their family decided to move from their current primary home at Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

A royal insider said the family made the decision to move the kids to one school in September after deciding to move from Kensington Palace, since the central London compound “can be a little bit of a fishbowl,” Sky News reported.

Their office and staff will remain at Kensington Palace.

The move will also allow the children to have more freedom, ITV reported.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, have both attended Thomas’ School in Battersea in south London — George since 2017, and Charlotte since 2019, People magazine reported. Prince Louis, 4, attended Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Lambrook is an independent school established in 1860, which has 620 students from ages 3 through 13, Sky News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Uk#Itv#Kensington Palace#Sky News#Thomas School#Willcocks Nursery School#Cox Media Group
