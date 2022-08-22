ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

biztoc.com

Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'

Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
biztoc.com

How long $500K will last in retirement in each state

When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. Although conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said...
BUSINESS

