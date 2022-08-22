ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks lose $1.25T in a day

Bitcoin and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. The comments by Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, suggested that larger rate hikes were still firmly on the table. The S&P...
Bitcoin Prices Plunge After Powell’s Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech

The price of Bitcoin fell 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $20,660. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were in decline Friday as investors reacted to hawkish remarks in a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic summit. Bitcoin had previously been left behind in a slow grind higher in recent days.
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech

Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar

- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now

The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge

The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender

Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?

I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July

Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
Today is a great example for why Investing is a pretty easy game

After J Powell came out and said he was sticking to the same plan stocks dropped 3%. Nothing changed. All the businesses are exactly the same. Yet all of a sudden investors think everything just got instantly worse and some stocks drop by more than 5%. Gives you the opportunity to buy the same exact company at a better price.
Tether Says Audit Is Still Months Away

Many crypto companies lack the basic financial guardrails that help protect investors in traditional banks. Firms often don't publish financial statements, or have anyone check their books. Even if they are audited, there are no agreed accounting standards for digital assets. This year’s slump in digital assets is pressuring crypto companies to show investors that their money is safe.
China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin

The new foundry will be run as a subsidiary of SMIC in cooperation with the government of Tianjin's Xiqing district. It will have an initial capital of $5 billion, a notice said on Friday. The post China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin appeared first on...
