biztoc.com
US stocks lose $1.25T in a day
Bitcoin and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. The comments by Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, suggested that larger rate hikes were still firmly on the table. The S&P...
biztoc.com
Weekend reads: The Federal Reserve’s Powell lowers the boom, predicting ‘pain’ across the U.S
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that the central bank’s moves to control inflation would bring “some pain to households and businesses.” He pushed back against the notion that reports of moderating inflation in July might lead to slower interest-rate increases. ‘Quitting’ is not the...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Prices Plunge After Powell’s Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech
The price of Bitcoin fell 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $20,660. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were in decline Friday as investors reacted to hawkish remarks in a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic summit. Bitcoin had previously been left behind in a slow grind higher in recent days.
biztoc.com
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech
Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
biztoc.com
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now
The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
biztoc.com
Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade
Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
biztoc.com
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
biztoc.com
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
biztoc.com
What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?
I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
biztoc.com
Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July
Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
biztoc.com
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Industrial stocks can be some of the hardest hit during a bear market. They can also be the best performers in an ensuing bull market.
biztoc.com
3M Stock Drops. Judge Says No to Bankruptcy Plan to Deal With Legal Liability
3M stock posted its biggest one-day decline since April 2019 after a legal ruling went against the company. Judge Jeffrey Graham of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis denied 3M attempt to move legal liabilities associated with faulty earplugs into bankruptcy court.
biztoc.com
Today is a great example for why Investing is a pretty easy game
After J Powell came out and said he was sticking to the same plan stocks dropped 3%. Nothing changed. All the businesses are exactly the same. Yet all of a sudden investors think everything just got instantly worse and some stocks drop by more than 5%. Gives you the opportunity to buy the same exact company at a better price.
biztoc.com
With the upcoming recession/depression that’s finally being talked about by the media…
Has anyone started buying puts on spy/nasdaq? After this announcement I’ve started to see a rise in the premium on these. Any thoughts/predictions on how much the big 3 will drop by during a time like this? Will it be as bad or worse than 2008 with the 40 year historically high inflation around the world/collapse of the Chinese economy?
biztoc.com
Tether Says Audit Is Still Months Away
Many crypto companies lack the basic financial guardrails that help protect investors in traditional banks. Firms often don't publish financial statements, or have anyone check their books. Even if they are audited, there are no agreed accounting standards for digital assets. This year’s slump in digital assets is pressuring crypto companies to show investors that their money is safe.
biztoc.com
China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin
The new foundry will be run as a subsidiary of SMIC in cooperation with the government of Tianjin's Xiqing district. It will have an initial capital of $5 billion, a notice said on Friday. The post China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin appeared first on...
biztoc.com
Key Words: Powell ‘did what he needed to do’ in Jackson Hole, Larry Summers says
Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says Jerome Powell’s latest pledge to restrain inflation was a “statement of being resolute” “The Fed is positioned as well as it can be — given the credibility losses and mistakes that there have been — with these remarks to manage things going forward ”
