Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now
The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
biztoc.com
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech
Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
biztoc.com
US stocks lose $1.25T in a day
Bitcoin and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. The comments by Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, suggested that larger rate hikes were still firmly on the table. The S&P...
biztoc.com
Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July
Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Industrial stocks can be some of the hardest hit during a bear market. They can also be the best performers in an ensuing bull market.
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Prices Plunge After Powell’s Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech
The price of Bitcoin fell 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $20,660. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were in decline Friday as investors reacted to hawkish remarks in a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic summit. Bitcoin had previously been left behind in a slow grind higher in recent days.
biztoc.com
What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?
I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Looking for a replacement for The old Morningstar X-ray
The new version does not show a projected dividend yield and their portfolio planner is awol too. Free preferred, but will pay for a solid product. Looking for a replacement for the old Morningstar portfolio planner an X-ray. Any suggestions? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.
biztoc.com
3M Stock Drops. Judge Says No to Bankruptcy Plan to Deal With Legal Liability
3M stock posted its biggest one-day decline since April 2019 after a legal ruling went against the company. Judge Jeffrey Graham of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis denied 3M attempt to move legal liabilities associated with faulty earplugs into bankruptcy court.
biztoc.com
Weekend reads: The Federal Reserve’s Powell lowers the boom, predicting ‘pain’ across the U.S
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that the central bank’s moves to control inflation would bring “some pain to households and businesses.” He pushed back against the notion that reports of moderating inflation in July might lead to slower interest-rate increases. ‘Quitting’ is not the...
biztoc.com
Key Words: Powell ‘did what he needed to do’ in Jackson Hole, Larry Summers says
Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says Jerome Powell’s latest pledge to restrain inflation was a “statement of being resolute” “The Fed is positioned as well as it can be — given the credibility losses and mistakes that there have been — with these remarks to manage things going forward ”
biztoc.com
Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain
Every article I saw today on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole focused on the idea that raising rates will cause “pain” to the economy. This sparked a nasty...
biztoc.com
Gartner: global spending on tech, including cloud services, is expected to rise ~3% in 2022, well below the 10% annual growth in 2021 and the nearly 7% in 2020
Cloud businesses are reporting slowing sales growth, as economic worries weigh on the once-booming sector. After years of rising pandemic-fueled demand, some cloud companies cut their revenue-growth outlook in quarterly results this week, citing pressure on customers to rein in spending and wider concerns of a slowing economy.
biztoc.com
Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
biztoc.com
Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade
Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
biztoc.com
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
biztoc.com
401K Rollover into SEP IRA
I have 16.5k in a SEP IRA with TD Ameritrade that I’ve had for quite some time and actively managed. I'm starting a new job that will offer a 401K in a few months. Should I rollover the vanguard into my SEP and increase that account or maybe rollover to my new 401k?
biztoc.com
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
biztoc.com
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said...
Comments / 0