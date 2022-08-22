ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now

The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech

Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

US stocks lose $1.25T in a day

Bitcoin and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. The comments by Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, suggested that larger rate hikes were still firmly on the table. The S&P...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July

Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

Bitcoin Prices Plunge After Powell’s Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech

The price of Bitcoin fell 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $20,660. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were in decline Friday as investors reacted to hawkish remarks in a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic summit. Bitcoin had previously been left behind in a slow grind higher in recent days.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?

I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Looking for a replacement for The old Morningstar X-ray

The new version does not show a projected dividend yield and their portfolio planner is awol too. Free preferred, but will pay for a solid product. Looking for a replacement for the old Morningstar portfolio planner an X-ray. Any suggestions? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain

Every article I saw today on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole focused on the idea that raising rates will cause “pain” to the economy. This sparked a nasty...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Gartner: global spending on tech, including cloud services, is expected to rise ~3% in 2022, well below the 10% annual growth in 2021 and the nearly 7% in 2020

Cloud businesses are reporting slowing sales growth, as economic worries weigh on the once-booming sector. After years of rising pandemic-fueled demand, some cloud companies cut their revenue-growth outlook in quarterly results this week, citing pressure on customers to rein in spending and wider concerns of a slowing economy.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar

- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

401K Rollover into SEP IRA

I have 16.5k in a SEP IRA with TD Ameritrade that I’ve had for quite some time and actively managed. I'm starting a new job that will offer a 401K in a few months. Should I rollover the vanguard into my SEP and increase that account or maybe rollover to my new 401k?
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns

The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said...
BUSINESS

