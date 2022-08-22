Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
biztoc.com
Ukraine Grain Exports Surpass One Million Tons Under U.N. Deal
Exports of grain from Ukraine’s southern ports have surpassed one million metric tons. Deal has held up for nearly one month even as hostilities rage elsewhere in the country. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. signed the grain agreement in July.
Russia-Ukraine war: risk of radioactive leak at ‘repeatedly shelled’ Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, operator warns – live
Ukraine’s state energy operator: ‘There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances’
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
biztoc.com
China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin
The new foundry will be run as a subsidiary of SMIC in cooperation with the government of Tianjin's Xiqing district. It will have an initial capital of $5 billion, a notice said on Friday. The post China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin appeared first on...
New climate law has bipartisan roots — we need leadership from both parties to realize its potential
Bipartisan cooperation will be needed to maximize the deployment of climate solutions going forward.
biztoc.com
China's Industrial Profit Falls on Covid-19 Measures, Bad Weather
China’s industrial profit dropped in the first seven months of the year. Industrial profit dropped 1.1% from a year earlier in the January-to-July period. Sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and bad weather weighed on the world's second-largest economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Ground control to Major Truss
Our likely next PM’s surreal ‘solutions’ to the UK’s omnicrisis feel like they’ve been beamed in from a galaxy far away. “Cost of living” is an expression now used so frequently, including by those in positions of power, that it’s possible to end up forgetting how incredibly bleak those words are as a concept. (See also: “human resources”.) Maybe we should revitalise the cliche by calling it the “price of existing” crisis. It is, after all, a perfectly matter-of-fact way of suggesting that there is a point at which many may simply find it too expensive to endure. People generally make too much fuss about cliches, but – in one of the very richest countries in the world – this one does feel worth urgently denormalising.
Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, formally expanding those now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he has said he’d consider if the need arises. Of the churchmen being named new cardinals in the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave — the ritual-shrouded, locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast paper ballots to elect a new pontiff. The 85-year-old Francis has now named 83 of the 132 cardinals currently young enough to join a conclave. The others were appointed by the previous two popes, St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, whose unexpected retirement in 2013 paved the way for Francis to be elected. With the eight batches of cardinals Francis has named, prospects are boosted that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the church.
biztoc.com
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
biztoc.com
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said...
Comments / 0