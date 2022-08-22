Read full article on original website
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Where South Carolina's decommitments are playing this season
Since the 2019 recruiting cycle, 22 recruits have decommitted from South Carolina. Those guys exited their respective Gamecocks recruiting classes for a variety of reasons.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Ruffin McNeill set for emotional homecoming to ECU, this time on the opposite side of a familiar rivalry
Last November, Ruffin McNeill returned to East Carolina for the first time since his controversial firing nearly six full years prior. The emotions were somewhat mixed then, although McNeill would say the positive far outweighed any negative. McNeill will return to Greenville and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium once again next week, and...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star WR to Notre Dame
Huskers-Wildcats: What we're looking for and final predictions
It’s been a long offseason and a long week as the Nebraska faithful wait for the season opener against Northwestern in what feels like a pivotal season. How’s it all going to play out over in Dublin? You know Husker247 has ideas:. For what feels like the billionth...
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
Dominique Bowman and Deke Adams bring new perspective to Arkansas defense
The Arkansas defense is looking to take a step forward this fall. The Razorbacks return key contributors and leaders at each level of the defense, and head coach Sam Pittman believes the Hogs’ two newest additions to the coaching staff can also help bring new life to the unit.
Auburn AD Allen Greene steps down
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has stepped down, the school announced. Greene had five months remaining on his contract and no answer about his long-term future. Auburn athletics COO Marcy Girton serves as acting AD. “The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it...
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr overcomes adversity to lead Saline to victory
SALINE, Mich. — It wasn’t the season-opening performance that CJ Carr was hoping for. The 6-3, 190-pounder was hit while running with the football and saw it fall to the ground, only to be recovered by the defense. Then Carr went to make a throw to his right and the ball slipped out of his hand, fell to the turf, and it was scooped up by a defensive lineman. He later threw an interception in the end zone, a ball tossed from about 50 yards out, and the safety made a great play to snag it. Late in the game, he threw a fade route toward his receiver, but the corner high-pointed the ball and picked it off.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Social media reaction to first half of Nebraska-Northwestern
The first half of football for the 2022 season is over for Nebraska and the Huskers liked the start a lot more than the finish, as Northwestern scored 14 points unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into intermission. Nebraska got started with big first drive that finished with a long...
