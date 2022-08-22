ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team

Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming

Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Auburn AD Allen Greene steps down

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has stepped down, the school announced. Greene had five months remaining on his contract and no answer about his long-term future. Auburn athletics COO Marcy Girton serves as acting AD. “The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
247Sports

Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr overcomes adversity to lead Saline to victory

SALINE, Mich. — It wasn’t the season-opening performance that CJ Carr was hoping for. The 6-3, 190-pounder was hit while running with the football and saw it fall to the ground, only to be recovered by the defense. Then Carr went to make a throw to his right and the ball slipped out of his hand, fell to the turf, and it was scooped up by a defensive lineman. He later threw an interception in the end zone, a ball tossed from about 50 yards out, and the safety made a great play to snag it. Late in the game, he threw a fade route toward his receiver, but the corner high-pointed the ball and picked it off.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

