One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
100fmrockford.com
The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest
ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
BBQ pitmaster hopes to open new location in former Rathskeller
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — World champion BBQ pitmaster Thaddues Denthriff II, is hoping to expand his footprint in Rockford by moving into the former Rathskeller restaurant. The Rathskeller, located at 1132 Auburn Street, served German cuisine and closed in 2021 after being in business since 1931. New ownership took it over briefly during the COVID-19 […]
One of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Kicks Off Their 2022 Season Next Month
If stores can already be loaded with spooky merchandise, then I think it is a fine time to start making our 2022 Halloween plans!. As a long-time lover of Halloween, I must say it takes adequate preparation to do the season right. You must:. Watch 'Hocus Pocus' of your favorite...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
Twisted Crypt haunted house announces 2022 opening date
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th. The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release. In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Twisted Crypt Haunted House in Rockford announces opening day for 2022 season
ROCKFORD — Twisted Crypt Haunted House will bring its scares back to Rockford for a ninth season. The 10,000-square-foot space at 5420 E. State St. is filled with detailed sets to give you the chills and costumed actors who deliver a series of jump scares. “Twisted Crypt Haunted House...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
WIFR
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
rockrivercurrent.com
Chuck E. Cheese, a home for birthday celebrations in Rockford for 34 years, gets a makeover
ROCKFORD — Chuck E. Cheese has revamped its Rockford entertainment center with new games, seating and a fresh, vibrant look. But the place still has mice. Or, at least one giant mouse. Of course, the mouse is part of the attraction. “I think Chuck E. Cheese is one of...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?
For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
Rockford area H.S. football scores from Friday, August 26
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. BIG NORTHERN […]
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
Five Apple Orchards To Visit This Fall In The Rockford Area
Nothing says fall in the Stateline like visiting an apple orchard! One of our favorite parts of living in the Midwest is being surrounded by farms and orchards. Enjoy your fall traditions and pick up some delicious treats this season!. Here’s a list of local apple orchards and what you...
WIFR
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will...
