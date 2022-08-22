ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest

ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Twisted Crypt haunted house announces 2022 opening date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th. The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release. In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Haunted#Most Haunted#Ghost Stories#The Historical Society
WIFR

One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?

For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy