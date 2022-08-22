ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 4 Terps Dominate Drexel 7-1, Win 26th Straight Season Opener

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The No. 4 Terps used a big second quarter to propel them to a 7-1 win over Drexel at the Maryland Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex for the program's 26th consecutive season-opening victory. The Terps, ranked No. 4 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Liberty News

Liberty Athletics becomes fastest rising program in the nation

An annual report released this week shows that Liberty University’s NCAA Division I Athletics program continues to grow in stature and success on a national scale. “Liberty teams captured eight conference championships, our third-straight bowl victory, and led all Division I programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia in winning percentage while student-athletes earned a 3.27 cumulative GPA,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We enjoyed a prosperous year in 2021-22, and I am grateful to our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and senior administration for the overwhelming support that we received. Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation, and we are poised for another outstanding year across the board in 2022-23.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
umterps.com

Maryland Recognizes 60 Graduate Student-Athletes With Special Patch

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Following a bold initiative started last year, 60 Maryland student-athletes will don "GRADUATE" patches on their uniforms in 2022-23, recognizing their accomplishment of receiving an undergraduate degree from Maryland or an other four-year institution as they compete for the Terrapins this year. Brady Rourke, Associate...
umterps.com

Maryland Announces Several Future Non-Conference Opponents

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The University of Maryland football program announced several additions to its future non-conference schedule on Wednesday. The Terrapins will host Towson (2025) and James Madison (2027), while engaging in a home-and-home series with Wake Forest in 2030 and 2031. With these additions, Maryland's non-conference schedule...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 20 Terps Defeat No. 9 New Hampshire In Season Opener, 2-1

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Making his collegiate debut, Colin Griffith scored the decisive goal as No. 20 Maryland bested No. 9 New Hampshire 2-1 on Thursday night at Ludwig Field in the season opener. Hunter George scored on a volley in front of the net in the 14th minute...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule

COLLEGE PARK, MD - The 2022-23 Maryland women's golf schedule was announced Wednesday by head coach Kelly Hovland in her second season, featuring 10 regular season tournaments across seven states, including Mexico. See the full schedule here. This year's schedule will be full of competitive play coming off of one...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
