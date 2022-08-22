Read full article on original website
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says
A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
Space: What does a black hole sound like?
Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, wonder no more!. Nasa have released a clip of the noise made by a black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster, around 200 million light-years away from Earth. To do this, Nasa used a technique called...
‘Time has run out’: UN fails to reach agreement to protect marine life
The latest round of talks at the United Nations aimed at securing protections for marine life in international waters that cover half the planet ended without agreement Saturday. The fifth round of discussions, which began two weeks ago, were designed to establish a UN Ocean Treaty that would set rules...
Reading Festival: Safe space set up for festival-goers
A series of safe spaces have been set up as part of a campaign against sexual violence at a music festival. An area at Reading station will provide Reading Festival-goers with a place where they can ask for help and advice. Similar spaces have also been set up across the...
