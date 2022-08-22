ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BBC

Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
PETS
BBC

Space: What does a black hole sound like?

Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, wonder no more!. Nasa have released a clip of the noise made by a black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster, around 200 million light-years away from Earth. To do this, Nasa used a technique called...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Reading Festival: Safe space set up for festival-goers

A series of safe spaces have been set up as part of a campaign against sexual violence at a music festival. An area at Reading station will provide Reading Festival-goers with a place where they can ask for help and advice. Similar spaces have also been set up across the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

