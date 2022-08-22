ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 39

Consumer Protection
5d ago

It's not even close. Either you want a person who wears a hoodie and smokes marijuana or you want a former doctor representing you. I'll take doctor all of the time.

Reply
13
dan conboy
4d ago

I don't care who the Republican is or who the Democrat is.... If you vote for the Democrat, you are voting to keep America on this terrible path it's on. $145 to fill my truck up with gas yesterday.... That's all I need to know.

Reply
5
Mike Moul
4d ago

How do we get to this stupidy? Just how would Fedderman really, are you kidding me? in no way would i ever vote for a man supporting a drug that fries your brain! Come on people, use your head, this guy did nothing for us in Pa and now wants your vote, really?

Reply
9
Related
HuffPost

Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate

Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crudit#Food Drink#Pennsylvania Senate#Democrat#Republican#U S Senate#Wegmans#French
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
POLITICO

Five Democrats hoping to flip GOP-held Senate seats this fall are teaming up to split donations. It's a sign the party's feeling more bullish about one half of Congress this fall.

What happened: Five Democratic nominees for Senate seats currently held by Republicans are teaming up to split donations through what they've dubbed the "Flippable Five" fund. It's a sign Democrats are feeling upbeat about their chances of not just defending incumbent senators, but of making inroads around the country. Who's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Here we go again. In the last week, two men from Pennsylvania each made headlines for attempting or threatening violence against the FBI after it executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. One of the men, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, […] The post How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy