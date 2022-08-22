ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
TENNIS
Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second

Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SPORTS
Jack Draper defeats Dominic Thiem in straight sets at Winston-Salem Open

Rising British tennis player Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open after beating former world number three Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Wednesday night. Draper, seeded number 13 in the tournament, won against the 2020 US Open champion Thiem 6-1 6-4 in one hour and 20...
TENNIS

