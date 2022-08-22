Read full article on original website
SkySports
Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open
Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu has 'weird day' at US Open practice session but insists she is fit to defend title
Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice. The British No 1 twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday. Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before...
SkySports
Savannah Marshall hails new BOXXER and England Boxing ticket initiative to support grassroots clubs
Promotional company BOXXER has partnered with England Boxing to give back to the grassroots of the sport. On September 10, Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship on a historic night of women's boxing at the O2 Arena in London. From every ticket to the event sold...
SkySports
Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second
Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SkySports
Jack Draper defeats Dominic Thiem in straight sets at Winston-Salem Open
Rising British tennis player Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open after beating former world number three Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Wednesday night. Draper, seeded number 13 in the tournament, won against the 2020 US Open champion Thiem 6-1 6-4 in one hour and 20...
SkySports
England roll South Africa for 151 on day one of second Test before Zak Crawley digs in as wickets fall
England rolled South Africa for 151 before the battling Zak Crawley and the free-flowing Jonny Bairstow stemmed an early wobble to take the hosts to 111-3 on a 13-wicket opening day of the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. South Africa - fresh from an innings-and-12-run win in...
