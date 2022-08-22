Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State issues statement in response to report regarding alcohol sales at home football games
Penn State is considering selling alcohol at home football games. That was the report, at least, and the University has since come out to confirm that the reporting on the matter has been straight and true. Ben Jones, who reports on the Nittany Lions, is passing on a statement from...
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win
No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Hartline says one Ohio State WR is way ahead of schedule with his progress
Brian Hartline has developed some solid WRs over the years in Columbus. He mentioned 1 wideout that is developing at a really fast rate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Jayden Ballard is coming along very nicely in his development and is at the point where Hartline thought he would be towards to the end of the year. Ballard is heading into this 2nd year with Ohio State after appearing in 3 games in 2021. He should get even more playing time if what Hartline says is true.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin
Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota High School Football Scores for Thursday, August 25
UNDATED – Here is your South Dakota high school football scoreboard for Thursday, August 25:
ESPN names Iowa Hawkeyes an ‘under-the-radar gem’ for 2022
As I type this, we are under 72 hours until the 2022 college football season kicks off. It feels like it has been an eternity since the Iowa Hawkeyes last played and the final stretch has come to a painfully slow crawl. What kind of preseason would it be without one more rankings of the Hawkeyes before things get underway? This time, it isn’t a top 25 list, but rather a tiered ranking system of all 131 FBS teams via ESPN. The Hawkeyes find themselves among ESPN’s tier of “under-the-radar gems,” alongside a mix of mainstays in college football and a few...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 B1G Bowl projections entering Week 0
In one way, the 2021 college football season was a landmark for the Big Ten. In another way, it was a source of continued frustration for many of the league’s fans. Michigan won the B1G championship for the first time since 2004 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. In the process, Michigan became the 3rd B1G program to make the Playoff (Ohio State and Michigan State). But the Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, extending the B1G’s streak to 7 consecutive seasons without a national champion.
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
saturdaytradition.com
College football Week 0 schedule: 11 games happening Saturday (August 27, 2022)
College football is finally upon us! Week 0 action is set to kick off at Noon (EST) Saturday (Aug. 27) with Austin Peay State at Western Kentucky, followed by the kickoff of B1G action between Nebraska and Northwestern in Ireland. Six Power 5 schools are in action Saturday, including three...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming sees 'night and day' progress out of Ohio State's defense entering 2022
Julian Fleming is feeling good about Ohio State’s defense with the season opener coming. He would know, as he’s had to go up against them in practice. Fleming is expected to be 1 of the top WR options in Columbus this season with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. All of that won’t matter if the defense can’t show some improvement, especially on pass defense. The Buckeyes allowed 246.9 passing yards per game in 2021, which was the 12th-worst in the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara reflects on earning Michigan captaincy, playing 'best football of my life'
Cade McNamara just received some high recognition. The Michigan quarterback was recently named team captain by his teammates in a player-only vote. McNamara discussed that honor in a media session Thursday, saying there’s “no greater accomplishment” for a player. McNamara is the first quarterback to be captain...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
