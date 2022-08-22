Read full article on original website
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
Penn State issues statement in response to report regarding alcohol sales at home football games
Penn State is considering selling alcohol at home football games. That was the report, at least, and the University has since come out to confirm that the reporting on the matter has been straight and true. Ben Jones, who reports on the Nittany Lions, is passing on a statement from...
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin
Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
ESPN makes bold prediction on Dan Lanning, Oregon
Dan Lanning went from championship winning defensive coordinator to head coach of a high-profile program this offseason. After leading Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, Oregon hired him to take over the Ducks in December. It’s now eight months later and he’s days away from starting his first season in Eugene. Based on ESPN’s predictions, they expect it to be a successful first season for Lanning as a head man.
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Iowa City high schools do the Iowa Wave in 'Clash at Kinnick'
Iowa City High School and Iowa City Liberty High School met on the gridiron under the lights at Kinnick Stadium Friday night for the ‘Clash at Kinnick.’. Fans packed the stands for the prep game, even taking part in the Iowa Wave pregame. The teams also both ran out of the tunnel to AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” another classic Iowa football tradition.
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
