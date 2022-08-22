ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin

Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Dan Lanning, Oregon

Dan Lanning went from championship winning defensive coordinator to head coach of a high-profile program this offseason. After leading Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, Oregon hired him to take over the Ducks in December. It’s now eight months later and he’s days away from starting his first season in Eugene. Based on ESPN’s predictions, they expect it to be a successful first season for Lanning as a head man.
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa City high schools do the Iowa Wave in 'Clash at Kinnick'

Iowa City High School and Iowa City Liberty High School met on the gridiron under the lights at Kinnick Stadium Friday night for the ‘Clash at Kinnick.’. Fans packed the stands for the prep game, even taking part in the Iowa Wave pregame. The teams also both ran out of the tunnel to AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” another classic Iowa football tradition.
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
