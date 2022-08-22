ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Where to draft Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

By John Holler
 5 days ago
When does a guy with 1 career touchdown and a ratty quarterback get ranked in the top 3 at his position? When he is Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Below, we look at Kyle Pitts‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Pitts topped 1,000 yards in his rookie season and huge things are expected of him because of his freakish athleticism. The Falcons don’t have the heir to QB Matt Ryan and when they had the chance in the 2021 draft and chose Pitts with the 4th pick – the highest a tight end has ever been selected — they did so for a reason. They couldn’t pass on his talent and, looking at his ADP, fantasy owners are following suit.

Kyle Pitts’ ADP: 33.70

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com; last updated at time of this publishing – ADPs continually change as more drafts occur)

Pitts finds himself in the middle of the Fab 5 tight ends in the NFL – well behind Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) with an ADP of 15.15 and Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) at 23.06 and ahead of Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders) at 49.61 and George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) at 49.89.

The lines of separation among the elite tight ends are clear and Pitts has his spot right in the middle of it.

Kyle Pitts’ 2021 stats

Games: 17

Receptions | targets: 68 | 110

Receiving yards: 1,026

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Where should you draft Pitts?

I have a problem with Pitts’ ADP and it has nothing to do with him. He is arguably the most physically gifted and potentially dominant tight end to come into the NFL in league history.

Yet, in 17 games with Ryan as his quarterback, he found the end zone just once. On a team that over the last 18 months is without Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, the blanket coverage Pitts has experienced has been required. He doesn’t have the supporting cast of receivers to take that defensive attention away and if Marcus Mariota is his quarterback, he isn’t likely to become prolific in the end zone any time soon.

I love Pitts and his superhuman skill set, but I’m not willing to use my 4th pick to have him. I don’t think his ADP is necessarily wrong, but I’m willing to let someone else be the fantasy owner who uses that premium of a pick on him.

