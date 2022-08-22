ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Where to draft New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Prior to signing a huge deal with New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Michael Thomas was viewed as the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver in football. He made a strong case. In 2018-19 (32 games), Thomas caught 274 passes for 3,130 yards and 18 touchdowns. Since then, however, it has been all downhill.

Below, we look at Michael Thomas‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Thomas played in just 7 games in 2020 and inexplicably opted to have surgery 2 months before training camp and didn’t play a down in 2021. As he enters this season, his value has bottomed out and there are some who put him even lower than his ranking should indicate he goes.

Michael Thomas’ ADP: 56.60

In a 10-player league, Thomas has fallen all the way to being a mid-level WR3 and is part of a clumping of wide receivers whose ADPs have them going in the 6th round.

Thomas finds himself in the middle of this cluster, behind DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) at 52.52, Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) at 52.58 and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) at 55.36 and ahead of Brandin Cooks (Houston Texans) at 56.19, Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at 56.60 and Allen Robinson (Los Angeles Rams) at 57.66.

Michael Thomas’ 2021 stats (2020)

Games: 0 (7)

Receptions | targets: 0 (40) | 0 (55)

Receiving yards: 0 (438)

Receiving touchdowns: 0 (0)

Where should you draft Thomas?

If you go based purely on his talent, Thomas should be well ahead of this ranking, but after missing most of the last 2 seasons and not putting the team 1st in the timing of his 2021 surgery he has his share of critics.

At the point he is coming off draft boards he is no longer being viewed as a fantasy football starter so there isn’t the same kind of roster commitment needed from a WR1 or a WR2.

With that in mind, Thomas is worth rolling the dice on because if he comes back to his previous dominant form, he will be one of the steals of the draft at this point.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

The Baltimore Ravens saw their longtime punter retire during the 2022 offseason in Sam Koch. Prior to the veteran hanging up his cleats, the team selected a new punter in Jordan Stout out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. However, the team wasn’t done bringing in players at the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott reacts excitedly to Drew Lock's third interception vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not playing in his team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, because Dak already has his job sewn up. But for the Seahawks, there is a level of quarterback uncertainty not seen since before the team selected Russell Wilson with the 75th pick of the 2012 draft. Now that Wilson is in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Pete Carroll has to decide (and pretty quickly) between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 stunning photos from the Bengals-Rams practice brawl

All went well on Day 1 of joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to the point of near-boredom, with some describing the sessions as polite. Day 2 morphed into a different beast that featured multiple fights. Rams star and defensive face of the league Aaron Donald ended up duel-wielding helmets and using them as weapons, actions that could see him in trouble with the Rams or the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH
