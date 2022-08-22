ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Alliance woman arrested at Git N Split

ALLIANCE, Neb. — A shoplifting arrest warrant reportedly led officials to a drug discovery in the Panhandle. On August 19th, Alliance Police reported noticing a vehicle at the Git N Split which authorities believed belonged to 41-year-old Tiffany Davis. Authorities recognized Davis because she had an active Scotts Bluff County arrest warrant.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
Two people injured in crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – At about 9:15 Friday morning there was a two vehicle crash between a Lexus and a Honda Civic at Phinneys Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause […] The post Two people injured in crash in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Alliance police, APS launch anonymous reporting program

As part of the Alliance School District’s and the Alliance Police Department’s commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning August 18th we are launching an anonymous reporting program, which will allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness. This anonymous reporting system is not just for students but is also for school staff, parents, and guardians. For more information visit https://www.safe2helpne.org/#!Download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store!
Explore hidden gems Sowbelly Canyon, Coffee Park near Harrison

Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
CSC High Plains Herbarium's digital footprint reaches 52,000 entries

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
CSC Athletics Kickoff Cookout set for Monday, August 29

The Chadron State College athletics department will host its annual Kickoff Cookout on Monday, August 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Country Kitchen banquet room. The cost for dinner is $10 and is payable by cash or check. Head coaches from each athletic program will be in attendance to preview...
