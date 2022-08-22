Read full article on original website
ALLIANCE, Neb. — A shoplifting arrest warrant reportedly led officials to a drug discovery in the Panhandle. On August 19th, Alliance Police reported noticing a vehicle at the Git N Split which authorities believed belonged to 41-year-old Tiffany Davis. Authorities recognized Davis because she had an active Scotts Bluff County arrest warrant.
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
On Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m. an assault took place at the Alliance Middle School involving two juvenile females. The School Resource Officer responded and conducted the investigation. "During the investigation, one of the female juveniles involved became combative toward the officer," Alliance Police Department said. "The Alliance Middle...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
HYANNIS – At about 9:15 Friday morning there was a two vehicle crash between a Lexus and a Honda Civic at Phinneys Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause […] The post Two people injured in crash in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
As part of the Alliance School District’s and the Alliance Police Department’s commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning August 18th we are launching an anonymous reporting program, which will allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness. This anonymous reporting system is not just for students but is also for school staff, parents, and guardians. For more information visit https://www.safe2helpne.org/#!Download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store!
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
The Nebraska Department of Labor along with Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC), Alliance Chamber of Commerce, NCAPWN, Western Nebraska Community College and other partners are holding a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair on Aug. 31 at BBDC.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
Spend some time this summer in Nebraska’s state parks. During September, a variety of events are planned for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:. Chadron State Park hosting BioBlitz Sept. 9-10 Join natural resource experts and community volunteers as...
The Chadron State College athletics department will host its annual Kickoff Cookout on Monday, August 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Country Kitchen banquet room. The cost for dinner is $10 and is payable by cash or check. Head coaches from each athletic program will be in attendance to preview...
