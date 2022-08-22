As part of the Alliance School District’s and the Alliance Police Department’s commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning August 18th we are launching an anonymous reporting program, which will allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness. This anonymous reporting system is not just for students but is also for school staff, parents, and guardians. For more information visit https://www.safe2helpne.org/#!Download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store!

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO