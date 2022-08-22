Read full article on original website
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
Life-threatening flood emergencies unfolding as storms slam the South
WASHINGTON (TND) — Life-threatening flooding hit the South Wednesday night, putting millions at risk. It's the same storm system that slammed Texas earlier this week. The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood emergencies for the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and Central Gulf Coast regions. Showers and...
Courtesy boat inspections in South Carolina during Labor Day weekend
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division says it will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd at Ms. Wheelchair America; Wins Outstanding Speech Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WPDE) — Ms. South Carolina, Tatianna Davis, placed third overall and won the Outstanding Speech Award at the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition. The competition was held in Grand Rapids, Mich. on August 15 - 23 and 21 women from across the country came together to...
Biden student loan forgiveness plan: relief or burden? SC, Ga. politicians weigh in
(WTGS/WPDE) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his plan to provide $10,000 in student loan cancellation and up to $10,000 more for Pell Grant recipients. The announcement was met with a mixture of criticism from his opponents and exaltation from his supporters. Several politicians across Georgia and South Carolina...
NCWRC asking people to report sick, dead deer amid hemorrhagic disease outbreak
RALEIGH, Wake County — Scattered observations of sick and dead deer due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease have been reported in several North Carolina counties across the foothills, Piedmont and Coastal Plain over the last month. Officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are asking people to report...
Tennessee, Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to 7 years depending on the state.
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in Michigan jail, judge rules
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.
Police identify 17-year-old suspect in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County Police Dept. (HCPD). Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. According to...
