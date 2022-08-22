ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
Life-threatening flood emergencies unfolding as storms slam the South

WASHINGTON (TND) — Life-threatening flooding hit the South Wednesday night, putting millions at risk. It's the same storm system that slammed Texas earlier this week. The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood emergencies for the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and Central Gulf Coast regions. Showers and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Courtesy boat inspections in South Carolina during Labor Day weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division says it will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
State
South Carolina State
Tennessee, Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to 7 years depending on the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Gas Prices
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
TENNESSEE STATE
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in Michigan jail, judge rules

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Police identify 17-year-old suspect in Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County Police Dept. (HCPD). Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. According to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

