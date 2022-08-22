WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby. On Aug. 26, Dylan Brian Green stood before Haywood County Superior Court Senior Resident Judge Bill Coward and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chloe Evans. Green, who was Chloe’s mother’s boyfriend at the time, took the plea deal two months before he was scheduled to stand trial for the baby's death.

