Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Photos: Dogs, cats, goat looking for loving home in OKC
If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the 'Clear the Shelter' event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Kiwanis Club Of Moore Host 'Cars For Cures'
This Saturday, August 27, the parking lot at the Warren Theater in Moore will be full of classic cars, vendors, and food trucks all for a good cause. Moore Kiwanis club has been in existence now for a little over five years and in that time the group has had a big impact in the City of Moore.
City of Tulsa honors man who saved a Tulsa Transit bus driver’s life last week
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa honored Gary Brooks for saving an elderly bus driver’s life without hesitation with a key to the city. Gary Brooks said, “My instinct just stepped in, and I used to be a security guard.”. He says he saw a Tulsa...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
KTUL
The city of Claremore has a lot of fun scheduled around the corner
SEPTEMBER 10TH - 11TH.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Motorcycle Community Honors Fellow Rider, Fallen Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Sgt. Bobby Swartz was a long-time member of the law enforcement community in Oklahoma County. He was also an avid motorcycle rider. “We going to go over to this church and say bye to our brother, then escort him to his final resting spot,” said Kevin Blake, a friend in the biking community.
News On 6
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
KTUL
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
OKC VeloCity
New Bricktown development will provide a Dream-like experience
Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Jenks Students, Parents Aggravated Over 'Confusing' Dress Code
Parents and students in the Jenks Public School District are speaking up about the school’s new dress code. They say it’s not clear and unfairly targets girls. The district implemented the new dress code just days before school, saying it just wants students to dress modest and reasonable.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
Comments / 1