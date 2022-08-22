Read full article on original website
Song You Need: Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim, and Your Old Droog serve up some “Food Grade” rap
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Mach-Hommy has the kind of talent that defies gravity. How could an anonymous New Jersey rapper, who sold some of his early releases for $1,000, keep such a compelling balance of impenetrable mystique and enormous talent years after his debut? The answer, I think, is confidence: Mach-Hommy has a depth of belief in his vision and definition of what constitutes success that is out of reach for most artists, not just rappers. Pray For Haiti, Hommy's 2021 album, brought him to a wider audience than ever, but projects released in 2022 – Wap Konn Jòj! and the just surprise-released Dollar Menu 4 – show faith in a winning formula.
Rachika Nayar wants to destroy you and put you back together
There are moments on Rachika Nayar’s new album Heaven Come Crashing when a light flickers on and the foundations of the Brooklyn-based composer and producer’s process begin to show: guitars loop and echo, strings bounce off of each other, melodies and motifs sprout and grow. They recall Nayar’s debut, Our Hands Against The Dusk, which, ambitious and meticulously produced though it was, still sounded like the work of an artist whose main vehicle was the guitar. That record even came with a companion EP, fragments (one of The FADER’s favorite albums of last year), which invited listeners into Nayar’s process, presenting raw guitar tracks that revealed Nayar’s love of Midwest emo as much as her skill in crafting transportive ambient music.
Rina Sawayama looks back on life with power ballad “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared "Phantom," a dramatic and melancholy ballad lifted from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl. Speaking to herself in the song's powerful chorus, Sawayama sings: "If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush/You’re good enough." Check out the song below. "I...
Nosaj Thing and FaltyDL enlist Juliana Barwick for new singles
Enigmatic ambient sorceress Julianna Barwick hasn’t released new music of her own since 2020, but her mesmeric voice has found its way onto two brand new tracks today. Nosaj Thing’s “Blue Hour” and FaltyDL’s “Four Horses” are both lead singles from the two artists’ forthcoming albums, Continua and A Nurse to My Patience, respectively. The former record will arrive later this year on LuckyMe (release date TBA), and the latter LP is due out November 11 via Blueberry Records, featuring Mykki Blanco, Joe Goddard, and Interpol’s Paul Banks in addition to Barwick.
Ezra Furman writes simple songs “for the mind to stretch out in”
It’s rare nowadays to find sincere protest music worth listening to. Even those elite artists who do make legitimately radical statements in their songs — Downtown Boys, Moor Mother, Special Interest, et al. — mix their full-throated activism with experiments in form. But on her recent single “Book Of Our Names,” Ezra Furman takes a direct swing at capitalism in the style of the earnest folk rockers who shook the structures of power over half a century ago. “I want there to be / A book of our names / None of them missing / None quite the same,” she sings in the track’s bookending refrain. “None of us ashes / All of us flames / And I want us / To read it aloud.” Her words hit with a refreshing honesty, like opening a gift you’ve been expecting but are moved by nonetheless.
Song You Need: Kelow LaTesha won’t stop switching it up on “Relax”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Going against the grain is just Kelow LaTesha’s style. The Prince George’s County, Maryland rapper has an animated and playful take on DMV rap that allows her to stand out from the sea of dead-eyed flows and bluntness associated with street rap from the region. Her new EP Turbo breezes through a variety of modes in 20 minutes. On “Titanic,” she slithers over a creepy Mannyveli beat, and on “He Ain’t Mine,” Kelow and Asian Doll sound like they’re ready to set fire to the industrial-sounding beat.
Song You Need: Eli Winter’s transcendent take on a Jewish tradition
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Eli Winter’s new self-titled LP is a gorgeous piece of art from front to back, but its final two tracks (“Dayenu” and “Unbecoming”) push it into truly rarified air. The latter song, a string saga that explodes into ecstatic epiphanies of bowing and strumming every 30 seconds or so, captures eight and a half of the most beautiful minutes of music recorded in recent memory. But it’s the former cut that best encapsulates the album as a whole.
The Rap Report: OTM and EBK Young Joc keep nervous music alive, Allstar JR’s finesse, and more
OTM – “For The Record” (feat. EBK Young Joc) Duffy and BluePesos are OTM, a Stinc Team-affiliated duo from South Central L.A. carrying a torch for Drakeo the Ruler and "nervous music." Duffy’s flow is as conversational as they come, but it’s deceptively slippery. He’ll stuff a bar to its brim with syllables and make it look clean. BluePesos, on the other hand, is closer to Drakeo with a grumbly voice and unhurried flow that makes him sound irritated. On "For The Record," they’re joined by Stockton’s EBK Young Joc,who matches their energy with a brutal, dead-eyed verse. When you put all three of them together, its a race to see who can come up with the most obscure slang or most swagged-out bar. BluePesos wins in the end: “Reach for this ice, let’s get trippy / It’s a microdosage.” Future linguists will have to dedicate years of study to decode the West Coast’s constantly evolving dialect.
VTSS is all tied-up in her “Body Mind Hell” video
As a regular fixture at venues like Berghain in Berlin and on NTS Radio, where her For Your Entertainment show is an essential listen, VTSS has established herself as one of the most in-demand techno DJs around. The role of DJ can be something of an anonymous one, though, leading her to explore more of her own personality and experience via her own productions. First came the wonky BPMs of Projections, touching on drill and gabber among other styles, with new EP Circulus Vitiosus to follow on September 16. Today Martyna Maja shares “Body Mind Hell” ahead of the project dropping on new label Ninja Tune.
Regina Spektor on the importance of good posture
One of pop music’s greatest anomalies recounts the little things that have shaped the arc of her 20-year career on the new episode of The FADER Interview. With each of Regina Spektor’s eight albums, the Moscow-born singer has solidified her unique place in the pop pantheon. The classically trained pianist’s talents were forged in Russia and blossomed in the Bronx — her DIY explorations in the early aughts, Lower East Side indie rock scene evolving into her current brand of widescreen, orchestra-embellished hits.
Selena Gomez joins Rema on “Calm Down” remix
"Calm Down," the feelgood smash hit from afrobeats singer Rema has received an official remix featuring Selena Gomez. An official video for the remix will be released next week but the song can be streamed below, now. Rema released his debut album Rave & Roses in March and is currently...
Björk announces solo career-spanning podcast
Björk is starting a podcast. Björk: Sonic Symbolism is created and hosted by Björk and will explore "the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" artist's acclaimed solo discography, from 1993's Post to 2017's Utopia, according to a press release. Each episode will cover the different inspirations that went...
Jharrel Jerome wrestles with fame on “Someone I’m Not”
Very few people will ever know the destabilizing feeling of a rapid ascent to stardom. Jharrel Jerome was thrust into the spotlight with breakout roles in Moonlight and When They See Us, the latter of which won him an Emmy and Critics Choice Award. Throughout all this, Jerome has maintained a passion for music, releasing the single "For Real" in 2020.
bb’s “Lights” is a soulful taste of inner-city freedom
U.K. producer bb has established himself in recent months as the man behind the luxurious and jazz-tinged beats for rising rapper Sainté. Today, however, he strikes out on his own with solo single "Lights." There is a feeling of tension on "Lights," a party tune but one that is...
Kenny Beats to release debut solo album next week
Kenny Beats has announced details of his debut solo album. The instrumental LOUIE will be released on August 31 (next Wednesday) via XL Recordings. The album is described as a “deeply personal tribute to his ailing father” after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. LOUIE was recorded while the producer was in Bath, England working on Idles‘ album Crawler during December 2021.
Stella Explorer is feeling red hot on “House Arrest”
Stockholm-based producer and vocalist Stella Explorer releases her debut EP, Dorkay House today August 25) via Sweden's YEAR0001. A highlight of the EP is "House Arrest," a song on which Stella's vocals, teeming with emotion, really get to fly. There's a breezy, almost disco-esque sway to the production on "House Arrest" with Stella singing over the top about being pulled higher by walking through flames. It's rich with drama and melody, plus, as she explains below, family history.
Chief Keef and Lil Gnar unite for “Almighty Gnar”
Lil Gnar is under pressure. Sure, he’s already collaborated with plenty of marquee acts — Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, Lil Skies, and the late Lil Keed, to name a few — but as the inaugural signee to Chicago legend Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, the Atlanta up-and-comer has a lot to live up to.
FN Meka executive distances himself from A.R. project: “I should have done more diligence”
You'd be forgiven for having never heard of FN Meka before this week, now we're dealing with the fallout from the cynical low-point of the "A.I. rapper" debate. As previously reported, the animated character was dropped by Capitol Records after social media users flagged an old song using the n-word and imagery depicting Meka as the victim of police brutality.
Brandy set to star in A24 horror film
Brandy will make her return to the big screen in the near future, as the star of Max and Sam Eggers’ forthcoming directorial debut, The Front Room, Deadline and Variety report. Best known for an expansive discography includes gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums, she’s also acted in dozens of film and TV roles, including the 1998 cult classic I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. But it’s been years since she’s starred in a major motion picture.
