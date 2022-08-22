OTM – “For The Record” (feat. EBK Young Joc) Duffy and BluePesos are OTM, a Stinc Team-affiliated duo from South Central L.A. carrying a torch for Drakeo the Ruler and "nervous music." Duffy’s flow is as conversational as they come, but it’s deceptively slippery. He’ll stuff a bar to its brim with syllables and make it look clean. BluePesos, on the other hand, is closer to Drakeo with a grumbly voice and unhurried flow that makes him sound irritated. On "For The Record," they’re joined by Stockton’s EBK Young Joc,who matches their energy with a brutal, dead-eyed verse. When you put all three of them together, its a race to see who can come up with the most obscure slang or most swagged-out bar. BluePesos wins in the end: “Reach for this ice, let’s get trippy / It’s a microdosage.” Future linguists will have to dedicate years of study to decode the West Coast’s constantly evolving dialect.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO