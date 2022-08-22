Read full article on original website
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Highly Sensitive, Mass Producible Organic Photodetectors for Medical Sensors, Fingerprint Recognition
New green-light absorbing photodetectors could be useful for medical sensors, fingerprint recognition, and more. New green-light absorbing transparent organic photodetectors that are highly sensitive and compatible with CMOS fabrication methods have been developed and demonstrated by researchers. Incorporating these new photodetectors into organic-silicon hybrid image sensors could be useful for many applications. These include light-based heart-rate monitoring, fingerprint recognition, and devices that detect the presence of nearby objects.
Physicists Have Built a Quantum Heat Pump To Detect Dark Matter
Quantum Heat Pump: A New Measuring Tool for Physicists. Physicists have built a quantum scale heat pump made from particles of light. This device brings scientists closer to the quantum limit of measuring radio frequency signals, which is useful in the hunt for dark matter. If you bring together two...
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
A Perfect Trap for Light – Allows Light To Be Absorbed Perfectly in Photosynthesis and Photovoltaics
A “light trap” was developed in which a beam of light prevents itself from escaping. This allows light to be absorbed perfectly. If you want to use light efficiently, you have to absorb it as completely as possible. This is true both in photosynthesis and in a photovoltaic system. However, this is difficult if the absorption is to take place in a thin layer of material that normally lets a large part of the light pass through.
