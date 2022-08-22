A “light trap” was developed in which a beam of light prevents itself from escaping. This allows light to be absorbed perfectly. If you want to use light efficiently, you have to absorb it as completely as possible. This is true both in photosynthesis and in a photovoltaic system. However, this is difficult if the absorption is to take place in a thin layer of material that normally lets a large part of the light pass through.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO