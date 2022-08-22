The affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was unsealed Friday afternoon by a federal court in Florida. Reading between the many, many blacked out lines of the affidavit and reading the Department of Justice’s related filings shows just how serious the FBI’s investigation is, how flimsy some of Trump’s legal arguments are and how worried the government is that obstruction of justice is yet occurring.

POTUS ・ 19 HOURS AGO