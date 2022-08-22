Read full article on original website
Sore-loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.
Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
Sen. Peters: GOP Senate candidates are ‘not ready for primetime’
While Sen. Rick Scott vacations on a superyacht in Italy, his counterpart Sen. Gary Peters tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he is working to expand the Democratic majority in the Senate as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.Aug. 26, 2022.
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.25.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the campaign trail tonight, headlining a Democratic National Committee event in Maryland. His remarks will reportedly "frame choices that voters face in the fall midterms." * In Texas’ gubernatorial race,...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
FBI reportedly examines yet another Mar-a-Lago security breakdown
Part of what makes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal so serious is the fact that the former president allegedly took highly sensitive national security secrets and didn’t want to give them back. But another part of the controversy is where, exactly, the Republican kept the classified materials he wasn’t supposed to have.
Steve Bannon wants to summon an army of Christian nationalists
In an Aug. 10 appearance on a World Prayer Network prayer call, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped lead Trump’s plan to steal the 2020 election, proclaimed that “what we need is poll workers. … If we want to win, your congregations have to be in the counting rooms and prepared to have those knife fights.”
Obama to jump into midterms with fundraiser for Senate Democrats
Former President Obama is jumping into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, according to Axios.Aug. 26, 2022.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago scandal is merging with his Jan. 6 scandal
As far as we know, investigations into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified documents and his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, exist as two separate probes. But it’s hard to believe things will stay that way. In my view, it seems Trump’s possession of...
Report: Woman posed as heiress to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, Trump inner circle
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that authorities are investigating a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine who pretended to be a Rothschild heiress, made several trips to Mar-a-Lago—and even met with Trump. Aug. 27, 2022.
What we can read between the lines of the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
The affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was unsealed Friday afternoon by a federal court in Florida. Reading between the many, many blacked out lines of the affidavit and reading the Department of Justice’s related filings shows just how serious the FBI’s investigation is, how flimsy some of Trump’s legal arguments are and how worried the government is that obstruction of justice is yet occurring.
Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the release of a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced a federal judge to sign off on a search warrant of Donald Trump’s Florida home is going to make tomorrow the worst day of Trump’s life, so far.Aug. 26, 2022.
Sen. Warren bullish on Democrats holding the Senate; cites litany of accomplishments
Senator Elizabeth Warren runs through a litany of Democratic legislative accomplishments by way of explaining her enthusiastic faith that Democrats will retain control of the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections, and calls out the Democratic candidates she hopes will give her party a wider margin with which to pass more of their agenda.Aug. 25, 2022.
Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released
NBC's Ben Collins discusses how far-right supporters of former President Trump are reacting to the release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and they're calls for the release of surveillance tapes.Aug. 26, 2022.
If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll
If Liz Cheney decided to enter into the 2024 presidential race as an Independent and if it were between President Biden and Donald Trump, Cheney would hurt Biden more than Trump, according to new polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 25, 2022.
Oz campaign goes 'dark' as candidate struggles to deal with trolling
The “Dr. Oz” brand was already tarnished before Mehmet Oz launched his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania last November. Years of criticism for spouting dubious medical advice on TV will do that. But just months out from the midterm elections, we are witnessing the complete breakdown of Oz. The...
