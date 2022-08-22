Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Is Radiant in an All-White Look During Her Italian Honeymoon with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is back in Europe delivering some of the most aspirational summer honeymoon looks. During a recent outing with husband Ben Affleck in Milan, the multi-hyphenate stepped out wearing an all-white ensemble composed of a midriff-baring racer-back crop top and high-waisted wide-leg trousers. She added a touch of elegance via a pair of platform heels. Other accessories included a creamy wide-brimmed hat, a gold cuff bracelet, and a colorfully embroidered Christian Louboutin tote bag.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
17 Screenshots Of Bad Decisions That Prove Something About Weddings Really Clouds People’s Judgment
There are no limits to what people are willing to ask wedding guests to provide.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
MTV VMAs 2022
Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Goes Casual in Breezy Wide-Leg Trousers and a Cropped Tank
Ever the epitome of sophistication, Angelina Jolie surprised fans this week when she stepped out in a dressed-down (but still chic) look for a solo outing in Los Angeles. The actress was seen leaving an office building in Beverly Hills Wednesday in a sleek all-black ensemble—à la Tomb Raider's Lara Croft—made up of a cropped tank which exposed her belly button, pleated wide-leg trousers, chunky platform sandals, and the celebrity It Bag of the season: Yves Saint Laurent's quilted lambskin shopping bag.
Harper's Bazaar
6 of the best books to read on motherhood
Many parenting books are unappealing at best – from the ones that speak to you as if you’re a baby yourself to the ones whose goal seems to be to convince you that everything you’re doing is wrong. But among them, if you search hard enough, a host of sparkling memoirs, tender poetry collections and powerful manifestos take a different view of what books about motherhood should look like. Raw, funny, poignant and eye-opening in turn, the one thing you can be sure of is that they’ll never tell you how you "should" or "shouldn't" be parenting.
Comments / 2