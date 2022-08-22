Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Rochester Man Charged for Choking Woman, Rendering her Unconscious
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Rochester Man Awaiting Drug Sentencing Facing New Drug Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Rochester man awaiting sentencing in a December 2020 drug case has been summoned to Olmsted County Court to answer for two new felony drug charges. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Thomas Mitchell had 47 grams of meth along with other items that indicated an intent to sell drugs...
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
Confrontation Leads to Felony Assault Charge for Kasson Wrestler
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A wrestler from Kasson is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly struck another wrestler during a tournament in Rochester. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Reed Parrish confronted the wrestler in the locker room at the Mayo Civic Center about something that happened during the victim’s last wrestling match during the tournament in late February. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday states Parrish then struck the wrestler on the right side of his face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Love Halloween? Another Costume Store Opening Soon in Rochester
First, don't freak out. The calendar still says August but spotted throughout stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, you are going to see a mixture of holidays happening that might make your mind spin a bit. We have swimsuits for summer, back-to-school displays, Christmas has been spotted at a store in Rochester already, and a Halloween store is already opened in the Med City as well. And now, one more Halloween store is about ready to scare you on its opening day too!
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester
Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park
Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0