Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale

Cardano Reveals State of 3 Critical Indicators to Trigger the Long-Awaited Vasil Upgrade
Cardano is putting in extra efforts to ensure the smooth rollout of the much-anticipated Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Slated to occur much earlier in the past, the upgrade has seen a lot of delays due to new realities. As concerns of bugs abound, the Cardano team attempts to update the community on the progress of the rollout.
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens
Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
Tether and Kraken Transparency Audits Aimed at Boosting Further Confidence Into The Crypto Markets
Tether Holdings Limited has released its June 2022 Assurance Consolidated Reserves Report. The debate on the reserves held by Tether has been ongoing, with Tether asserting that its tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. According to its latest...
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Crypto Startup Lyra Launches Its Crypto Payment Service Platform
Lyra, a cryptocurrency startup that aims to bring exclusive crypto spending to millions of merchants, has announced the launch of its new platform. The platform is set to bring a new development to the crypto space via its innovative platform. Lyra Provides Virtual Visa cards on Demand to Crypto Users.
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
Cardano and Polygon Termed As “More Secure Than Solana” By Market Pundits
Security is an important aspect of a blockchain. In the development of a blockchain network, the network’s security is a significant requisite for its success and mainstream adoption. Consequently, all networks in the crypto space promise a level of security to attract users, including the self-acclaimed ‘ethereum killers’. However,...
Hidden Data-Corrupting Bug Briefly Stalls Ethereum’s Merge Journey – Now Fixed
Ethereum software developer Péter Szilágyi, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the possible presence of a data-eroding bug in the recently released patch upgrade. The .22 version, which was affected by the bug, represents the latest patch of the ongoing ETH Merge upgrade. Thousands of downloads from early...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash
The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
TiFi Rounds Up 3rd Quarter Ranking Among Top BSC Projects
TiFi is an integrated finance ecosystem that provides services such as shopping & trading platforms with NFT and TiFi Token and has a decentralized exchange System. Known as the Allverse, the project launched only a few months ago, but has risen to be among the top projects on BSC. The...
