South Florida police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
Miami, FL - A South Florida police officer was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

City of Miami police officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano was arrested after an investigation by the Miami Police Department's Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit.

The Miami Police Department released a statement that read "the Miami PD Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, following a tip of possible wrongdoing by one of our members, began an investigation into the activities of one of our officers. The integrity of Miami PD will not be compromised by anyone that would act in a manner that brings dishonor to our department, erodes public trust, and tarnishes the badge.”

The internal affairs investigation led to Marcano being arrested early Sunday morning after being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit.

According to the Miami PD, the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit were watching Marcano as he drove his marked Miami PD vehicle to D-Dog House in Brickell.

Marcano was observed drinking multiple alcoholic beverages with a group of men outside the restaurant before“staggering and swaying” while walking back to his patrol vehicle.

Detectives approached the vehicle and prevented Marcano from driving away.

While standing outside the vehicle, Marcano took two small bags out of his pocket containing what detectives suspect was cocaine.

Marcano, an eight-year veteran with Miami PD, has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of his criminal proceedings.

