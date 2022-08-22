Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
NewsChannel 36
Paladino concedes in NY23rd Republican primary
ERIE COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Paladino did not concede Tuesday evening after results came in with Nick Langworthy in the lead, citing "statistical irregularities" in a number of counties. Wednesday afternoon, he thanked his supporters and said it's time for what comes next.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Wolf Announces Federal Ghost Gun Regulation Now in Effect for PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is in effect throughout the commonwealth. According to a Wednesday press release from the ATF, the new rule “modernizes the definition of a firearm and makes clear...
NewsChannel 36
Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
Comments / 0