ERIE COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Paladino did not concede Tuesday evening after results came in with Nick Langworthy in the lead, citing "statistical irregularities" in a number of counties. Wednesday afternoon, he thanked his supporters and said it's time for what comes next.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO