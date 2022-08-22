ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

33 Palm Tran Buses Targeted By Thieves For Their Catalytic Converters

By Joel Malkin
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We reported last week on a rash of catalytic converter thefts, with the Sheriff's Office holding an event on Saturday to have your vehicle's VIN number etched into the device.

That same morning, it was discovered that 33 catalytic converters were stolen from Palm Tran buses in West Palm Beach. The vehicles affected were Palm Tran Connection buses, which are used to transport elderly and disabled residents to doctor's appointments.

A spokesman says delays can be expected this week, depending on the number of buses Palm Tran is able to get repaired. Customers are recommended to try and find alternate options of transportation for the time being to avoid any major delays.

The Sheriff's Office also announced over the weekend that they are looking for a group of crooks wearing all-black clothing and ski masks, stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach on August 18. They say the thieves were driving a black car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Officials say the devices are sought after for their precious metals, rhodium, palladium and platinum, which sell for thousands of dollars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
