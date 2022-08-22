‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Can’t Agree on Brett and Casey’s Future

The filming of season 11 of Chicago Fire is underway, yet fans still can’t decide whether the long-distance couple, Brett and Casey , will remain together.

After some time off-screen, the couple returned for Kelly Severide’s and Stella Kidd’s wedding in the final episode of season 10. However, it was apparent from their tense interaction that something in their relationship had changed.

Brett and Casey at the end of season 10

Brett and Casey were mostly gone after Brett temporarily left Chicago to be with Casey in Portland. They return to Chicago for the Stellaride wedding in the final episode of season 10.

Casey had to find someone to cover his shifts, so Brett returned to Chicago alone. Their separate arrival for the wedding and the tension of a long-distance relationship painted a gloomy picture of their future.

At the end of the episode, fans were left wondering whether the couple would last. Chicago Fire fans know that Brett and Casey each have good lives in different cities. At least the couple promised to try to make their relationship work.

Fans on Twitter can’t agree

Chicago Fire fans on Twitter can’t seem to agree on whether Matt and Cassey will stay together. NBC One Chicago started a Chicago Fire conversation on Twitter by writing: “What will happen between Brett and Casey? #ChicagoFire “

On Twitter, one fan doesn’t even consider the possibility of Matt and Casey’s relationship lasting. The fan believes that Jesse Spencer, the actor who plays Casey, has left the show after the 10th season.

While some Chicago Fire fans are convinced Jesse Spencer has already left the show for an Australian project, others are optimistic about his return. Most fans are hoping the two will get together and figure out a way to make things work.

Is Jesse Spencer leaving?

Spencer hasn’t been on the show since the 200th episode leaving fans speculating on his future on the show. Back in October 2021, Spencer told USA Today that he was leaving Chicago Fire to do more projects and spend more time with his family.

Jesse is proud of the 200 episodes milestone he achieved while working on the show, but nothing lasts forever. After dropping hints throughout the 9th and 10th season, Jesse Spencer is finally leaving Chicago Fire to return to the Australian soap Neighbours.

Neighbours gave Jesse his career start in the ’90s as teenager Billy Kennedy. He eventually quit the show and moved to the United States, where he found success on House and Chicago Fire .

What next for Brett and Cassey?

Brett has a fulfilling life in Chicago, and her ‘will-they-won’t-they’ back and forth with Casey has been a highlight for Chicago Fire fans . Fans who wanted the pair to get together finally got their way when they started dating after years of their more than platonic friendship.

However, the fans’ joy was short-lived. The couple struggled after Casey left for Portland, and they had to try out a long-distance relationship.

With Jesse leaving for the Neighbours’ final episode, it is unlikely that the Casey- Brett relationship has a future. But only time will tell.

