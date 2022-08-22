ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Will a New Episode Air Tonight?

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Love Island USA is getting closer to its season 4 finale , which means that couples are being tested more than ever before. The tension is at an all-time high as the Islanders decide if they are genuinely in the right couple for them. But can fans expect to see the drama continue in a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 tonight, Aug. 22?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaMNe_0hQaaeMM00
Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 isn’t new tonight, Aug. 22

Unfortunately, Love Island USA fans will have to wait a little longer for the next episode because Peacock isn’t airing a new hour tonight, Aug. 22.

The reality dating series isn’t typically on Peacock on Mondays, and tonight is no exception. The Love Island USA Season 4 schedule is Tuesdays through Sundays, with Saturday’s episode being an “Unseen Bits” special hour.

Love Island USA Season 4 will return with a new episode on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

What happened on last night’s episode of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

Even though a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 won’t air tonight, we can reminisce on Aug. 21’s episode and speculate about what might happen next in the villa.

On Sunday, fans watched as Isaiah and Sydney’s past came back to haunt them. The Islanders participated in a challenge where they read fan tweets. They had to guess which cast members the fans were talking about in their posts. And one tweet read, “It would suck for Sydney to find out Isaiah was comparing her to Phoebe’s ‘natural beauty.'”

The game obviously upset Sydney, and Isaiah immediately got defensive instead of comforting his girl. Sydney retreated to the girls’ prep room and cried while the other women consoled her. Isaiah and Sydney didn’t get to talk again until later that night, but the episode ended before we saw much of their conversation. Could this finally be the end of Isaiah and Sydney ? Or do they truly have nine lives?

Elsewhere in the hour, Mackenzie and Chad officially friend-zoned one another. And Mackenzie told Phoebe that Chad was downplaying his feelings toward her, which made Phoebe mad. The two girls got in a bit of a spat, but it seems like Phoebe and Chad will pursue a relationship regardless.

Fans voted for the most compatible couple

At the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 31, narrator Iain Stirling informed fans that they could vote on the Love Island USA app for the couple they think is the most compatible. The couple with the least amount of votes might be dumped from the villa later this week. However, voting was only open for a couple hours on Sunday night.

The couples currently are:

  • Zeta and Timmy
  • Deb and Jesse
  • Mackenzie and Chad
  • Sydney and Isaiah
  • Nadjha and Jeff
  • Phoebe and Joel

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Why Did Kyle Leave?

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays

Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Stirling
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Islanders#The End Of Love#Zeta Morrison Photo#Peacock
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

167K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy