Cornelius, NC

FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
businesstodaync.com

Lakefront Cornelius home hits market at $16 million, a record

Aug. 25. A 15,000-square-foot home at 18019 Harbor Light in Cornelius has come on the market at $16 million – the highest-priced listing for a home not just in Lake Norman, but the entire Charlotte market. Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International in Cornelius has the listing. “This...
CORNELIUS, NC
businesstodaync.com

Small retail space opening with big lake approach

Aug. 22. By TL Bernthal. An upscale boutique is scheduled to open in mid-September in what may be the smallest retail space in Cornelius. The 400 square feet is owned by Frank Free, owner of Lake Realty, which he opened in 1991 at 19900 W. Catawba Ave. Suite 103. “I...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.  Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem soon expanding to city's north side

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Walkers and bicyclists throughout downtown Winston-Salem have a lot to look forward to. The Long Branch Trail will be extended, thanks to a $6 million federal grant awarded to the city of Winston-Salem by the Federal Highway Administration. City leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the victory.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes

The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC

