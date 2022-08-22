Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
klcc.org
Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles
As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’!
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
msn.com
Team investigating Oregon cold case searches for evidence in rural Union County
For four decades, authorities have been trying to identify a young woman who was found dead in the woods outside of La Grande, Oregon. Law enforcement found her body 44 years ago, on August 27, 1978 on a wooded hillside. Earlier this month, Oregon State Police held a forensic search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. "My heart breaks...
KTVZ
Crater Lake gets a redesign — the 20-year-old Oregon license plate, that is
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon DMV said Friday it will start issuing a new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. When and how Oregonians apply for the new plate determines which plate design they will receive. To guarantee receiving the new design,...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Oregon may follow California’s plan to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales, lawmakers say
Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Critchley helps out in Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK – The Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District is being led by a neighbor as its board of directors investigates personnel issues. Because such issues are confidential, there will be no official comment on the scope of the investigation. “Pilot Rock had some personnel issues and they...
msn.com
Cold case reopened in La Grande, Oregon 44 years later
A 44-year old cold case out of La Grande, Oregon was recently reopened. Oregon state investigators are trying to identify the remains of a young woman found buried in a wooded hillside. This Jane Doe’s remains were found in a shallow grave near Finley Creek in August of 1978. She...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Crockets Knob Fire updated to 150 acres
GREENHORN,OR – (Press Releasse from the Malheur National Forest) Current Situation: The Crockets Knob Fire was reported the morning of August 22 after significant lightning occurred across the Malheur National Forest. The fire is actively burning in all directions and is predominately moving to the west through grass, shrubs, and timber in the 1996 Summit Fire scar. Due to the steep and rugged terrain, access to the fire is limited. Fire crews are evaluating options for containment lines and continue to prepare the 45 Road and 537 Road. There are currently 140 personnel working on the incident including fire engines, hand crews, heavy equipment, helicopters, and Single Engine Air Tankers. Falling teams have been ordered to assist in mitigating hazard trees in the area. There are no structures immediately threatened.
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, located within Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, may get a new name later this year -- partly thanks to one Eugene resident.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Manulife Forest Management Lands Will Remain Closed
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Manulife properties in northeast Oregon will remain closed to all public access through at least the opening weekend of archery season, unfortunately, due to volatile weather in the area. Monday there were nearly 300 lightning strikes in NE Oregon and firefighters are working to keep fires that started contained. Closures are re-evaluated each Monday morning by Oregon Dept of Forestry, or after a major rainfall. ODFW will continue to keep its page updated with new information and announce any reopening via news release.
KATU.com
Caught on camera: Oregon State Police urge people to be bear-y aware of surroundings
A video posted on the Oregon State Police Facebook shows a bear hiding and running away from authorities. According to OSP, a sergeant was out patrolling the Trask Wildfire Management unit when he heard some brush moving and thought it might be an elk. It was not an elk, but...
Comments / 0