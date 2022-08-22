GREENHORN,OR – (Press Releasse from the Malheur National Forest) Current Situation: The Crockets Knob Fire was reported the morning of August 22 after significant lightning occurred across the Malheur National Forest. The fire is actively burning in all directions and is predominately moving to the west through grass, shrubs, and timber in the 1996 Summit Fire scar. Due to the steep and rugged terrain, access to the fire is limited. Fire crews are evaluating options for containment lines and continue to prepare the 45 Road and 537 Road. There are currently 140 personnel working on the incident including fire engines, hand crews, heavy equipment, helicopters, and Single Engine Air Tankers. Falling teams have been ordered to assist in mitigating hazard trees in the area. There are no structures immediately threatened.

PRAIRIE CITY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO