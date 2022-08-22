Read full article on original website
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore...
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)
The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present.
Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade
With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
Is It a Good Time to Invest in Semiconductor Stocks?
The global semiconductor market is expected to grow by almost 14% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023. In this article, we will find out what could this mean for NVDA, INTC, AMD, AVGO, and QCOM stocks. With the global semiconductor market expected to witness double-digit growth in 2022, it could...
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
“Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair...
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished in the green today despite the futures market assigning a higher probability of higher interest rates at the end of the year compared to yesterday. In addition, initial jobless claims came in better than expected, while gas prices continue to decline in the U.S. Stocks Finish Thursday’s Session...
Is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Overvalued?
As the markets rotate out of risky, growth-type investments and uncertainty is looming around the economy, WM has gained in popularity, managing to record a positive return so far in the year. A good operating model compliments strong financial performance, with the only major concern for the company spotted in its valuation.
Are the Golden Days of Uranium Stocks Returning?
The renewed focus on nuclear power highlights the improving global demand scenario for uranium. The Russia-Ukraine crisis pushing fuel prices higher and global warming could be paving the way for what can be called the return of the golden days of uranium stocks. After Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed the government’s renewed focus on nuclear energy at a meeting on ‘green transformation,’ Uranium stocks like Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) witnessed a double-digit rise in yesterday’s trading session.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7. Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller...
2 “Perfect 10” Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher
Oil & gas stocks could benefit from higher commodity prices. Also, stocks with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score ratings, like the two mentioned below, are more likely to beat the broader market averages. The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks...
DAL, UAL, or LUV: Which Airline Stock Is a Better Buy?
While the long-term fundamentals of the U.S. airline industry appear solid, the impact of near-term hurdles is quite visible on the industry players. By comparing company-specific information and TipRanks’ data on DAL, UAL, and LUV, let’s find which stock among the three could be a better investment option for investors.
What’s up with the Newly Listed Duck Creek Tecnologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock?
DCT stock has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand portfolio offerings and grow organically. After a blockbuster debut, Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) has not been able to keep its promise of giving...
Why did Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rise Despite Sales Decline?
Gap’s top line continued to decline in Q2 as macro headwinds, like high inflation, remained a drag. However, the rate of decline moderated from Q1. Also, management’s efforts to stabilize the business were cheered by investors. Shares of clothing retailer Gap (NYSE:GPS) jumped in Thursday’s after-hours following its...
Is Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) a Buy Ahead of Its Profitability Push?
Uber’s latest quarterly revenue beat was outstanding. With free cash flow positivity and GAAP profits in sight, Uber seems poised to drive much higher, thanks in part to its Uber One subscription offering. Shares of Uber (UBER) are starting to find their legs after surging 45% off their June...
Here’s Why Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is the Hottest Stock This Week
This week we are highlighting Ziff Davis stock, a consistent performer with a proven M&A strategy and some well-known brands under its ever-expanding umbrella. A number of names are beginning to look attractive in the current environment, and this week, we are putting the spotlight on Ziff Davis (ZD), which just might be the next hidden gem investors are looking for. One might wonder why we are highlighting a stock that has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2022 and still has a short interest of nearly 8%, which indicates that bears are still in the play here. The answer lies in ZD’s business model and strategy.
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Presents Deep Value as Subscribers Surge
Paramount stock has been in the doghouse for quite some time now as analysts turn against it amid its downfall. Despite its risky direct-to-consumer push, I do view Paramount+ as a capable, growing competitor that could drive the stock much higher in three years. Media firm and video-streaming newcomer Paramount...
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
Pinterest’s new Shuffles app is gaining huge popularity in just a short time from launch. The fact that the app has only recently been soft launched and is already so popular means that the app will undoubtedly create a rage when it is available publicly. Shares of Pinterest Inc....
Here’s Why Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Is Worth Your Time & Money
Nutrien has the potential to keep generating promising returns on the back of solid organic growth, strong operational performance, and earnings momentum. Let’s learn more about this C$53.12B company. Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) (NYSE:NTR) has been a treat to watch due to its impressive run on the bourses. The...
Here’s What the Micro Focus Buyout Means for OpenText (TSE:OTEX)
Canadian software company OpenText expects to strengthen its enterprise information management business with the Micro Focus buyout. Canadian software company OpenText (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) recently announced its plan to acquire UK-based enterprise software maker Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) in an all-cash deal of around $6 billion, including debt. The deal is expected to boost OpenText’s financials and strengthen its footprint in the combined target market of about $170 billion.
