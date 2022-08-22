Read full article on original website
Angeline M. Becker
Angeline M. Becker, 102, formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Morrow Nursing Home in Sparta, WI. She was born on May 28, 1920 in Cashton, WI to Peter and Mary (Ammun) Miller. She married Raymond N. Becker on June 29, 1942, they were married for 37 years before his death in 1979. Angeline enjoyed playing cards, travelling, and babysitting her grandkids. She worked as a waitress at Schmidty’s for a number of years and then worked for a caterer for 14 years.
Myra B. Johnson
Myra B. Johnson, 83, of Onalaska died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse and woke to eternal life in the arms of her Savior. She was born October 14, 1938 at her family home in La Crescent, MN, which is still...
Corrine M. Nelson
Corrine M. Nelson, 83 of Coon Valley, died Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born March 1, 1939 at LaCrosse Hospital in La Crosse to Rudolph and Linda (Schock) Wrobel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. She graduated from Westby High School in 1957. Corrine married Roger Nelson on May 16, 1959 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The couple lived in Coon Valley all their married life. Corrine was a day care provider for several years in her home. She worked at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, retiring in May 2006. She was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where she was very active. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, walking, Bunco and baking and cooking for her family.
West Salem football dominates Tomah at home, 49-8
The West Salem football team got a dominant win over Tomah as the Panthers won their home opener, 49-8.
Clayton E. Forer
Clayton E. Forer, 90 of Onalaska passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. A private family service will be held and burial with Military Honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with
La Crosse Central falls short in home opener against Eau Claire Memorial
The La Crosse Central Riverhawks were hosting the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes in week 2 of the WIAA High School football season. The Riverhawks would fall short losing 10 to 7. Gavin Shepard would score Central's only touchdown.
HS Volleyball: Bangor sweeps Black River Falls
Bangor swept Black River Falls in two sets at the Volleyball Sprawl in Onalaska on Thursday afternoon.
La Crosse Logan wins over Eau Claire North 31-28
The La Crosse Logan Rangers hosted Eau Claire North in their home opener. The Rangers' run game proved too much as they got the win 31-28.
Aquinas football soars past Luther, 36-6
The Aquinas football team improved its record to 2-0 on the season as the Blugolds defeated Luther, 36-6.
HS Volleyball: Central sweeps Webster
The La Crosse Central Volleyball team swept Webster High School on Wednesday at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The Riverhawks went 2-1 on the day.
Arcadia hangs on for 22-19 victory over Whitehall
The Arcadia football team got its first win of the season on Friday night as the Raiders hung on for 22-19 win over Whitehall.
Melrose-Mindoro falls on the road to Abbotsford 41-0
Melrose Mindoro opened up week 2 of the WIAA High School football season on the road taking on Abbotsford. The Mustangs would get shut out and Abbotsford would get the win 41-0.
HS Volleyball: Sparta hangs on for win over West Salem
The Sparta volleyball team took the first set, 26-24, over West Salem, and the Spartans hung on for the victory in three sets.
Boscobel man convicted of drive-by shooting sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WKBT) — A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting. Wesley Dollar was sentenced in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. After his release, Dollar will spend another five years on supervision. The 31-year-old was convicted
Cashton wins big 67-7 over Independence
The Cashton Eagles are on a mission this year and they're starting week 2 of the WIAA High School football season hosting Independence. Cashton got a big win beating Independence 67 to 7.
