Corrine M. Nelson, 83 of Coon Valley, died Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born March 1, 1939 at LaCrosse Hospital in La Crosse to Rudolph and Linda (Schock) Wrobel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. She graduated from Westby High School in 1957. Corrine married Roger Nelson on May 16, 1959 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The couple lived in Coon Valley all their married life. Corrine was a day care provider for several years in her home. She worked at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, retiring in May 2006. She was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where she was very active. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, walking, Bunco and baking and cooking for her family.

COON VALLEY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO