ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former Fox News political editor blasts network

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOOyV_0hQaWLhz00

The former political editor of Fox News, Chris Stirewalt, had spent 11 years at the company when he was “canned” in January 2021 after having overseen the network’s decision desk when it became the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Fox claimed that he was removed because of restructuring alongside other journalists from the news division that had been at the network for a long time.

But Mr Stirewalt outlines what he believes was the real cause of his removal in his new book Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back .

In an excerpt obtained by The New York Times , Mr Stirewalt writes that “I got canned after very vocal and very online viewers — including the then-president of the United States — became furious when our Decision Desk was the first to project that Joe Biden would win the former G.O.P. stronghold of Arizona in 2020”.

The call was made at 11.20pm on election night, far ahead of the other news networks. The call angered then-President Donald Trump and complicated his attempts to falsely say that he had won the election. He fruitlessly ordered his staff to make Fox retract the Arizona call.

The data analysts at the Fox News Decision Desk stood behind their decision and they were vindicated by the end results. The network’s ratings dipped as Mr Trump told his supporters to start watching other networks.

“Chris Stirewalt’s quest for relevance knows no bounds,” a spokesperson for Fox News told The Times. The network rejected the notion that his dismissal was connected to the Arizona decision, noting that Decision Desk chief Arnon Mishkin would be present for the midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P439r_0hQaWLhz00

Those leaving Fox News rarely write tell-alls on the network because of confidentiality agreements or enduring loyalty. But Mr Stirewalt’s criticism of his former employer is searing as he argues that Fox has been one of the leaders in making US democracy more unpleasant as well as radicalising conservatives.

He accuses the networks of stirring up “black-helicopter-level paranoia and hatred”.

Mr Stirewalt outlines how he saw the network give its viewers more and more of what they wanted to be told during his 11 years there. This kind of output became even worse when Mr Trump was in the White House, according to Mr Stirewalt.

He writes that this led to the furious reaction to the Arizona call.

“Even in the four years since the previous presidential election, Fox viewers had become even more accustomed to flattery and less willing to hear news that challenged their expectations,” Mr Stirewalt writes. “Me serving up green beans to viewers who had been spoon-fed ice cream sundaes for years came as a terrible shock to their systems.”

“Amid the geyser of anger in the wake of the Arizona call, Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, called for my firing and accused me of a ‘cover-up.’ Covering up what, exactly? We didn’t have any ballots to count and we didn’t have any electoral votes to award,” Mr Stirewalt adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413Px0_0hQaWLhz00

“Had viewers been given a more accurate understanding of the race over time, Trump’s loss would have been seen as a likely outcome,” he notes. “Instead of understanding his narrow win in 2016 as the shocking upset that it was, viewers were told to assume that polls don’t apply (unless they were good for Trump) and that forecasters like me were going to be wrong again.”

Mr Stirewalt criticises several people by name in his book, saving particular ire for primetime host Tucker Carlson.

“Carlson is rich and famous,” he writes. “Yet he regularly rails about the ‘big, legacy media outlets.’ Guests denounce the ‘corporate media’ on his show and Fox’s C.E.O. calls Carlson ‘brave’ for discussing controversial topics. Yet somehow, nobody even giggles.”

“It does not take any kind of journalistic courage to pump out night after night exactly what your audience wants to hear,” he adds.

Mr Stirewalt writes that the right-wing diet being served up to the network’s viewers isn’t about electing more Republicans, but rather about making more and more money.

He writes that hosts such as Sean Hannity, and contributors like Dick Morris, the former aide to Democratic President Bill Clinton, pushed false claims to their viewers about how well Republicans were doing in their races in an effort to boost Fox’s ratings.

“They wanted it to be true because they wanted Republicans to win, but keeping viewers keyed up about the epochal victory close at hand was an appealing incentive to exaggerate the G.O.P. chances. It was good for them to raise expectations, but it wasn’t good for the party they were rooting for,” Mr Stirewalt writes.

“Despite all that Fox’s detractors said about the network being a mouthpiece for the Republican Party, the two organizations had fundamentally different aims,” he adds.

“I make no pretense that I have always been on the side of the angels,” he notes. “But I have definitely paid my dues.”

Comments / 19

Cheryl Ann Moore
4d ago

when are u all going to realize that Trump brought the law and is a civilian who breaks the law and should be punish. u people just amaze me

Reply
10
Trish
4d ago

Who cares, and who would defend a crook like him. Hope the lawyers got paid before they took the case or they’ll never see a dime.

Reply
9
relay
4d ago

To the people that run the independent you know no one is believing you other than your socialist Democrats you’re not convincing anyone not to vote for a Republican.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Morris
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Stirewalt
Person
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Political Editor#The New York Times#G O P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy