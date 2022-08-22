ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyqaM_0hQaWKpG00

As the head of the nation's largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable.

But the CEO of Sunrun's excitement about the bill's passage goes beyond business. Powell was passionate about climate change long before it was a topic at cocktail parties. Now that President Joe Biden has signed the legislation into law, Powell believes the residential solar industry's growth will accelerate, inching the nation closer to reaching its climate goals.

The Associated Press spoke with Powell about the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act. Answers have been edited for length.

Q: How much will the Inflation Reduction Act boost the solar industry's growth?

A: We are seeing 33% year-over-year growth and incredible customer demand. At the same time, we’re still collectively as an industry in only 4% of the 77 million addressable homes.

I think mainstream America is really becoming very aware of the value of solar plus storage plus electric vehicles. So this legislation, it just makes my heart sing, because it means so many more customers who would benefit from having a more affordable, resilient, comfortable future will now be able to do that.

We have to go from 4% of the addressable market to a much higher number to hit the kinds of emissions goals that are in this act.

Q: Does the legislation make it easier for lower-income Americans to access solar energy?

A: Our average customer right now has an average household income of $50,000 to $100,000. So with the additional support in the bill for lower-income, working class families, we really expect that to continue to be the segment that grows by orders of magnitude. So we’re really thrilled about that.

This has some really good incentives that will help us grow the multifamily housing work that we’re doing now.

So many decisions that affect energy-related emissions are made at the kitchen table. This bill is packed with ways that, when that kitchen table conversation happens, customers can see, “Oh, my gosh, I could go with an electric vehicle and save money, I could go with solar and save money. I could get storage and save money.” And then you bundle it all together, and the average American in that lower working class could really save $1,800 a year, which when you’re balancing school budgets, health care, food costs, etc., that’s a meaningful number for so many Americans.

Q: Why is increasing the amount of solar on rooftops so important to you?

A: Grandpa’s grid solution cannot be the sole solution of the future. It is a really important part of the solution.

Some people don’t realize the solar we put on roofs in a given year adds up to the amount of capacity of a nuclear power plant. Just think about that. And that’s on roofs all across America. So when we pair storage with it, another thing I get super excited about is then how can we leverage those assets working with the grid operators, with the utilities, to actually lower the cost of the grid for all and to make it more resilient for all.

Q: How have attitudes about climate change evolved since you started?

A: I used the word climate change and I basically was told, “Oof. Don’t ever use that word. You’ll be viewed negatively, people won’t take you seriously.”

I definitely was the skunk at the garden party at any of the utility events that I went to, talking about customer obsession, talking about innovation, talking about a distributed grid, talking about climate change. So things have changed dramatically.

It’s just so exciting to me that now there’s so much national and international interest. There’s so much money being invested in climate solutions, technology solutions. It’s a complete sea change over the last couple of decades. So even though I would have liked this to have moved faster — it’s the way I’m wired — I can also see that things have changed pretty dramatically and this bill can be the catalyst for that next really big change we need to make as a society.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Renewable Energy is Absolutely Crushing Fossil Fuels in 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress adds significant long-term certainty for electric utilities and power generators eager to transition to cleaner power sources, but the effects won't be felt for a few years. That doesn't mean industry is waiting around in the meantime. In an astonishing trend, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Hill

Next up: Biden’s energy crisis

We’ve had Biden’s inflation and Biden’s recession; now we face Biden’s energy crisis. It didn’t have to be this way. Twenty million Americans are behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Who is surprised? Even as real wages tumbled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all

There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oof#Solar Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Associated Press#Americans
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NEWSBTC

Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory

Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
CHANDLER, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Emission of This Greenhouse Gas from US Corn Belt Increases When Frozen and During Thawing Cycles

Nitrous oxide emissions from agricultural soils, during the non-growing season in the United States Corn Belt, has been discovered to be as significant as the annual emissions, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Illinois and University of Minnesota have found the amount of the greenhouse gas that goes into the atmosphere spikes when frozen and during thawing cycles.
INDUSTRY
Stock News

Economic Cycle Outlook for Possible Bottoming Time for U.S. Stocks

As U.S. stocks have fallen one after another since mid-August, investors have also become concerned about how to characterize the rally in U.S. stocks since mid-June as a bear market rally or a reversal of a historic bottom. This time, we take a historical perspective and use the U.S. economic cycle to speculate on the timing of a possible bottom in U.S. stocks.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Looking Ahead at Energy Prices

Andrew Lipow, President, Lipow Oil Associates, joins Cheddar News to forecast how energy prices will be affected by OPEC+ and Russia's natural gas shutoff to Europe, and how it may impact inflation.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life

Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas, after a fifth round of talks ended in impasse.Negotiations at U.N. headquarters in New York were suspended early Saturday following two weeks of talks that environmentalists had hoped would close a gap in international marine protection measures.A proposed treaty would set rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world's ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions. Less than 1% of the high seas are protected without a new treaty, and “pockets of marine...
UNITED NATIONS
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest solar park will produce 5 GW energy by 2030

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is aiming for 5 GW by 2030 in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park - the largest single-site solar park in the world. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project constitutes one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wallstreetwindow.com

U.S. economy: it is going to hurt with no alternative – Paul Tolmachev

There seems to be no doubt that the general trend of the U.S. economy is recessionary. It is the result of a fatal error, or rather, populism and short-term political interest in the government’s economic policy, which has been repeated over and over again. Soft fiscal and tight monetary...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy